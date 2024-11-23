Where Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Relationship Stands Years After Their Divorce
The once-beloved powerhouse couple, Brangelina — consisting of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — was seemingly conceived in the cracks of Pitt's first marriage to Hollywood's sweetheart, Jennifer Aniston. The tumultuous aftermath of Pitt and Aniston's divorce in 2005, and the neverending rumors of Pitt's infidelity or allegations of Aniston's cold unwillingness to have children — which she later refuted, telling Vanity Fair that "a man divorcing would never be accused of choosing career over children" — leave people wondering where the two actors stand today.
While it seems unlikely, considering how explosive their separation was portrayed in the media, Pitt and Aniston look to be on good terms. It's been over a decade since their divorce, so they've had years to heal the wounds. But when the news first broke in the headlines, Aniston admitted her heartbreak immediately. "Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I confused? Yes ... But I'm also doing really well," the "Friends" star told Vanity Fair in 2005, adding that she avoided reading any headlines about her.
The tabloids were ruthless, pitting Aniston and Pitt's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Jolie against each other with T-shirts that either said "Team Aniston" or "Team Jolie." After years of public scrutiny for their so-called love triangle, fans were shocked to find out that the divorcées are actually friendly with each other.
Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt friends?
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston pretty much broke the internet in 2020 when a photo was captured of their cozy reunion at that year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. The pair were seen embracing with nothing but beaming smiles from running into each other. Before their sweet run-in, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that he'd be more than happy to run into Aniston on the red carpet. "She's a good friend," he told the outlet. His wish definitely came true at the SAG Awards, where The Hollywood Reporter even caught the "Fight Club" star glued to the screen to watch his ex-wife receive the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in "The Morning Show."
That year, the pair were also involved in a virtual live table read of the 1982 classic comedy "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," where Aniston and Pitt played Linda and Brad, respectively. In one sexy scene, Aniston's character said to Pitt's character: "Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were." The reading got so steamy it made co-stars Sean Penn and Julia Roberts giggle and blush, and even narrator Morgan Freeman had to stop and say, "Lord have mercy!" While their flirty table read could be seen as romantic tension between the pair, Aniston set the record straight on where their relationship stands. "Brad and I are buddies," she told Howard Stern on "The Howard Stern Show." "There's no oddness at all."