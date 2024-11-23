Where Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Relationship Stands Years After Their Divorce

The once-beloved powerhouse couple, Brangelina — consisting of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — was seemingly conceived in the cracks of Pitt's first marriage to Hollywood's sweetheart, Jennifer Aniston. The tumultuous aftermath of Pitt and Aniston's divorce in 2005, and the neverending rumors of Pitt's infidelity or allegations of Aniston's cold unwillingness to have children — which she later refuted, telling Vanity Fair that "a man divorcing would never be accused of choosing career over children" — leave people wondering where the two actors stand today.

While it seems unlikely, considering how explosive their separation was portrayed in the media, Pitt and Aniston look to be on good terms. It's been over a decade since their divorce, so they've had years to heal the wounds. But when the news first broke in the headlines, Aniston admitted her heartbreak immediately. "Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I confused? Yes ... But I'm also doing really well," the "Friends" star told Vanity Fair in 2005, adding that she avoided reading any headlines about her.

The tabloids were ruthless, pitting Aniston and Pitt's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Jolie against each other with T-shirts that either said "Team Aniston" or "Team Jolie." After years of public scrutiny for their so-called love triangle, fans were shocked to find out that the divorcées are actually friendly with each other.

