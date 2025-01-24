Barack & Michelle Obama Divorce Chatter Has Jennifer Aniston Affair Rumors Amping Up Again

After the "Who? Weekly" podcast put the Jennifer Aniston and former president Barack Obama affair rumors on the map, InTouch published a bombshell piece about this alleged tryst in its August 5, 2024, print edition. According to Pop Culture, the outlet deemed the rumors false after Aniston's representative issued a statement debunking it. But the story didn't stay buried for long. During an October 2024 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Aniston was forced to weigh in on the story after Kimmel pulled out the scandalous InTouch issue in question. Responding with a swear and a laugh, Aniston explained: "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid's going to make up a story and then it's that," she said, seeming relieved by this particular story. She added, "I was not mad at it."

While Aniston confirmed the affair rumors were bogus, her comment about being unbothered by it could indicate that she's potentially interested in the 44th president romantically. After all, we already know she's a fan from her past contributions to his campaigns. However, when Kimmel asked Aniston how well she knows Barack, she said she had only met him once. Given that she and Barack run in vastly different circles, that seems probable. Still, it is suspicious that these affair rumors were revived months later.