Who Is Nate Bargatze's Wife, Laura?

When searching for your soulmate, you might visit bars, try dating apps, or hope for a chance encounter. Or, you could take a page from Nate Bargatze's book and check out your local Applebee's. Laura Bargatze and Nate's relationship began humbly, with him working as a host and her as a server at a Tennessee Applebee's. Despite the less-than-romantic setting, they were quickly smitten.

On an episode of "The Nateland Podcast," Laura recounted the moment she knew Nate was unlike anyone else when they were out with coworkers. "He put in 'The Little Mermaid' soundtrack and told his friends to, like, 'Shush, shush, I'm listening to this song,'" she recalled. Laura was instantly impressed by the confidence it took to put on that music and make others be quiet for it.

During a 2024 interview with "Today," Nate told the story of one shift when Laura was sweeping and pretended to ride the broom like a witch. He was charmed by her sense of humor at that moment. While playing "The Little Mermaid" and riding a broom might not have worked for everyone, they were certainly the right moves to impress each other.

