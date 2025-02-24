Who Is Nate Bargatze's Wife, Laura?
Nate Bargatze has quickly become one of the most established comedians of our time. His work earned him a two-special deal at Netflix, and he was selected to host an episode of the monumental 50th season of "Saturday Night Live." Considering those accolades, it's no surprise he was named the highest-earning comedian in 2024.
If you're familiar with his work, you've probably heard him mention his wife, Laura Bargatze, a time or two. She's been by his side since before his career catapulted him into the spotlight, and it's clear he's enjoyed her company on the journey there. During an episode of his podcast, "The Nateland Podcast," they revealed that he'd been nervous about telling her he wanted to be a stand-up comedian. Despite his hesitation in telling her, she met him with unbridled support. "I had a good feeling about it," she responded sincerely. And she's been supportive of his career ever since.
They met at their shared restaurant job
When searching for your soulmate, you might visit bars, try dating apps, or hope for a chance encounter. Or, you could take a page from Nate Bargatze's book and check out your local Applebee's. Laura Bargatze and Nate's relationship began humbly, with him working as a host and her as a server at a Tennessee Applebee's. Despite the less-than-romantic setting, they were quickly smitten.
On an episode of "The Nateland Podcast," Laura recounted the moment she knew Nate was unlike anyone else when they were out with coworkers. "He put in 'The Little Mermaid' soundtrack and told his friends to, like, 'Shush, shush, I'm listening to this song,'" she recalled. Laura was instantly impressed by the confidence it took to put on that music and make others be quiet for it.
During a 2024 interview with "Today," Nate told the story of one shift when Laura was sweeping and pretended to ride the broom like a witch. He was charmed by her sense of humor at that moment. While playing "The Little Mermaid" and riding a broom might not have worked for everyone, they were certainly the right moves to impress each other.
She's joined the family business
After gaining her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Laura Bargatze decided to pursue a career as an event planner in New York. However, after a few years passed and Nate Bargatze's comedy career took off, life took her in a different direction.
Nate decided to launch "The Nateland Podcast," and to ensure its success, he brought in the big guns: Laura. She has been serving as an executive producer on the podcast and as a full-time talent manager for Bargatze Enterprises since the start. While working together as a married couple can be tricky to navigate, their days of slinging wings and beer at Applebee's prepared them for this moment. During an episode of the podcast she appeared on, it became clear that the dynamic has been working for the couple.
During the episode, Nate joked that she doesn't know how to separate being his wife from being his producer. He continued, "We have a very inappropriate relationship ... and it's not good for business." Laura laughed at his jokes, making it clear they knew how to work and have fun.
She's developed a thick skin through her husband's line of work
As a comedian, making jokes that are funny but not offensive can be a tough balance to strike. Even well-seasoned comics like Steve Harvey have angered audiences with their humor. But Nate Bargatze does his best to poke fun without causing harm, especially since many of his jokes center around his wife, Laura Bargatze. He's known for being a clean comic who doesn't disrespect his wife, and she has adapted to what he says about her on stage.
Calling her the "man of the house," mentioning how he's not allowed to snore around her, and discussing her frugality tips are just some of the stories Nate has shared about Laura during his shows. But she takes it all in her stride. "It pays our bills," she said during an episode of "The Nateland Podcast." "I pick at people, and that's my love, so if I'm picking on you, I love you," she added. Since Laura is also a jokester, she's good at rolling with the punches that come with Nate's career.