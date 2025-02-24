Everything We Know About Trump Staffer Susie Wiles' Daughters
Susie Wiles has gained considerable power in Donald Trump's administration. When he took office in 2025, his first appointment was to make Susie the White House chief of staff. Her daughters, Katie and Caroline Wiles, have followed in her Republican footsteps, each building their own political careers closely aligned with the Trump administration.
Katie's career mirrors her mother's in many ways. Before becoming Trump's chief of staff, Susie spent time working at Jacksonville City Hall; her daughter Katie worked at the same city hall. Following Trump's 2024 campaign victory, her mom earned her position as chief of staff, while Katie earned a prestigious spot as the director of lobbying and consulting offices in Jacksonville and Washington D.C. for Continental Strategy.
It seems Katie has already made connections with members of Trump's team. Brian Hughes, a senior advisor for Trump's 2024 campaign, praised Katie following her appointment to her new position. "With a precise blend of communication, lobbying and strategic expertise, Katie Wiles makes any team stronger and any cause more likely to succeed," he said (via Florida Politics). Although some politicians' children have faced criticism for nepotism, Katie seems to have left a good impression on powerful people.
Caroline has an even stronger political background
Caroline Wiles may have an even more impressive political background than her sister, Katie Wiles. She was hired during President Donald Trump's first term as the deputy assistant to the president and director of scheduling. However, she resigned from the position after failing a background check. At the time of her resignation, Caroline made a statement saying how honored she was to have worked with the president. "I resigned my position last Friday and look forward to serving the Administration in a new capacity beginning next week," she wrote (via The Florida Times-Union). She reportedly was offered a job in the Treasury after her resignation.
It was announced in January 2025 that Caroline would once again work in Washington D.C. as the vice president of foreign affairs for the lobbying firm Rubin Turnbull & Associates. Speaking to The Floridian, Caroline said, "[I am] excited to bring our clients the highest level of expertise and insight." It seems safe to say that Susie Wiles had a strong influence on both of her daughters' chosen career paths, and both of them have found tremendous success so far.