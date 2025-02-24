Everything We Know About Trump Staffer Susie Wiles' Daughters

Susie Wiles has gained considerable power in Donald Trump's administration. When he took office in 2025, his first appointment was to make Susie the White House chief of staff. Her daughters, Katie and Caroline Wiles, have followed in her Republican footsteps, each building their own political careers closely aligned with the Trump administration.

Katie's career mirrors her mother's in many ways. Before becoming Trump's chief of staff, Susie spent time working at Jacksonville City Hall; her daughter Katie worked at the same city hall. Following Trump's 2024 campaign victory, her mom earned her position as chief of staff, while Katie earned a prestigious spot as the director of lobbying and consulting offices in Jacksonville and Washington D.C. for Continental Strategy.

It seems Katie has already made connections with members of Trump's team. Brian Hughes, a senior advisor for Trump's 2024 campaign, praised Katie following her appointment to her new position. "With a precise blend of communication, lobbying and strategic expertise, Katie Wiles makes any team stronger and any cause more likely to succeed," he said (via Florida Politics). Although some politicians' children have faced criticism for nepotism, Katie seems to have left a good impression on powerful people.

