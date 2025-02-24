Has Sofia Vergara Had Plastic Surgery? Where She Stands With Cosmetic Procedures
Sofia Vergara's beauty is so age-defying, it's easy to see why she's been subject to constant plastic surgery rumors. But she has always denied going under the knife. Speaking to Glamour in 2023, she attributed her changing looks to aging naturally. "It's called f***ing I'm old! That's why I look different!'" she said.
But just because she hasn't had anything major yet, that doesn't mean she won't. "I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," she told Allure in 2024. Vergara also joked to People in 2024 that nothing is off limits. "I've done it all," Vergara, who's made some candid comments about her looks, said when asked about the most ridiculous thing she's tried to stay looking good. "I mean, you tell me to put cement under your eye, you're going to look younger, I'll do it immediately."
Among the plastic surgery she'd be open to? A breast reduction. "In 10 years, I think it would be good to have a reduction," she told Net-A-Porter's The Edit (via AOL) in 2016. "I don't even think it's going to be an option not to. There's so much under my dresses that I bleed at the end of award shows," she added. Vergara has also shared her desire for a breast augmentation. "I wish I had fake boobs. I lay down and they completely go down like all the way, like here. It's not fun," she said in a 2015 Vanity Fair cover feature.
Sofia Vergara gets Botox, but won't try fillers
Sofia Vergara told Allure in 2024 she gets Botox in her neck and eye region, and has credited microneedling with improving her complexion amid rosacea symptoms (which can also be treated with skincare). "I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries," she told Glamour UK in 2023. Her go-to technique? Platelet-Rich Plasma microneedling treatments, also known as PRP. "[It] can be scary because they take your blood, the PRP, that one I do, which I think is a little bit crazy, but it's not bad," she said in a 2023 People interview. Vergara has also been known to undergo facials to get her glow.
But while she clearly isn't afraid of a cosmetic needle, don't expect the plastic surgery-free "Griselda" star to jump on the filler bandwagon for smoother skin or extra plumpness anytime soon. "I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age ... I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done," she told Allure. Fillers aside, Vergara added of her openness to a tweak or two, "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there."