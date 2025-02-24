Has Sofia Vergara Had Plastic Surgery? Where She Stands With Cosmetic Procedures

Sofia Vergara's beauty is so age-defying, it's easy to see why she's been subject to constant plastic surgery rumors. But she has always denied going under the knife. Speaking to Glamour in 2023, she attributed her changing looks to aging naturally. "It's called f***ing I'm old! That's why I look different!'" she said.

But just because she hasn't had anything major yet, that doesn't mean she won't. "I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," she told Allure in 2024. Vergara also joked to People in 2024 that nothing is off limits. "I've done it all," Vergara, who's made some candid comments about her looks, said when asked about the most ridiculous thing she's tried to stay looking good. "I mean, you tell me to put cement under your eye, you're going to look younger, I'll do it immediately."

Among the plastic surgery she'd be open to? A breast reduction. "In 10 years, I think it would be good to have a reduction," she told Net-A-Porter's The Edit (via AOL) in 2016. "I don't even think it's going to be an option not to. There's so much under my dresses that I bleed at the end of award shows," she added. Vergara has also shared her desire for a breast augmentation. "I wish I had fake boobs. I lay down and they completely go down like all the way, like here. It's not fun," she said in a 2015 Vanity Fair cover feature.

