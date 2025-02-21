The Stunning Transformation Of Hallmark Star Brendan Penny

In 2006, Brendan Penny was cast in the Canadian TV series "Whistler," set in the titular ski resort situated about 90 minutes outside Vancouver. This time, it wasn't a small, insignificant role; he was cast as a series regular, playing distressed rich kid A.J. Varland. "A.J. is a nice kid and he's definitely troubled. He can be moody at times, but he's really nice as well," Penny said of his character in an interview with Starry Mag. "As soon as I read the breakdown, I knew I had to be a part of it!"

Around the same time, he auditioned for a guest-starring role in The CW's spooky drama "Supernatural." On his first day on the set, he met "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles, who asked him how long he'd been acting. "And he kinda asked me about work and I said, 'Actually, I just booked my first series regular role yesterday,'" Penny recalled when interviewed for TV Goodness. "And he quieted down the crew. He said, 'Alright, everyone listen up. This guy just booked his first series regular.' He raised my hand in the air and [everyone] clapped for me. And it was the nicest thing for a young actor to have had happen to him in those early stages."

Even if "Whistler" had lasted longer than the single season it aired, Penny's time on the show would have been up at the end of the season anyhow. "I played a young rich kid who had everything and then ends up becoming a crystal meth addict," he told The Morton Report. "His life then starts to fall apart and the season finale ends with him committing suicide."

