Who Is Mariska Hargitay's Gorgeous Husband, Peter Hermann?

Peter Hermann is definitely among the most gorgeous husbands most people didn't know a celebrity had. The actor's life irrevocably changed for the better in 2002 after he bagged a recurring role on the third season of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" and met his future wife, Mariska Hargitay. Speaking to People in 2019, Hargitay recalled how Hermann asked her to come to church with him on their first date, which turned out to be far more emotional than she expected because the Emmy winner felt so deeply drawn to him. "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service," she recalled. "No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

Advertisement

Just two years later, Hargitay walked down the aisle to marry him. In another 2019 People interview, Hermann confirmed that "laughter" was the secret to their long-standing marriage, clarifying, "Not just actual laughter. But also the way that Mariska is just the embodiment of laughter — of joy." Additionally, the actor asserted that although they had their fair share of arguments, the couple always came out stronger on the other side of them because they were so united in their vision for the future.

Meanwhile, Hermann shared in a 2018 chat with Entertainment Tonight that they generally kept things simple and followed the basics of any good relationship: "Kindness, [listening] well, and [fighting] fair." Alongside being a wonderful husband, Hermann is also a phenomenal father to his and Hargitay's three kids, who are growing up so fast.

Advertisement