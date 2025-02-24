All Of The Plastic Surgery Rumors That Have Plagued Pam Bondi

Many people associated with Donald Trump have been the subject of plastic surgery rumors due to their often dramatically changing appearances. Cabinet members like Kristi Noem appear to have gotten a MAGA makeover. Family members like Donald's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, have also undergone dramatic transformations. Attorney General Pam Bondi has dealt with this speculation, too. People have noted Bondi looks unrecognizable in pics from her past, and they're trying to figure out why.

For starters, Bondi reportedly lost 50-plus pounds, which in itself could lead to her looking dramatically different. While it is possible to minimize weight-loss-related loose skin with healthy lifestyle choices and skincare products, some professionals believe Bondi may have relied on plastic surgery to deal with this issue. "There is less sagging compared to before," Dr. Paul Rosenberg informed the Daily Mail. "She may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift."

For Dr. Sean McNally, the evidence was in Bondi's cheeks. "I suspect she's had filler or fat grafting to this area to help restore some of the volume lost with the weight loss," McNally explained to the Irish Star. He also believed Bondi's neck had received some attention, although he thought she may have relied on an option like Renuvion or RF microneedling. Both procedures help catalyze the body's collagen production to improve the skin's appearance.

