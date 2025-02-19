Trump Lets Real Feelings On Kristi Noem Slip With Backhanded Praise In Sean Hannity Interview
During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Donald Trump engaged in what seems to be one of his favorite activities: insulting someone he works with. This time, the recipient of Trump's subtle dig was none other than his controversial new Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem. And, we have a feeling she's not too happy about what he implied.
Despite Trump trying to shut down President Elon Musk rumors, he still did his interview alongside his un-elected billionaire BFF. Trump rambled on as Musk nodded feverishly and displayed his ever-forced steeple hands. Trump got onto the topic of his border czar Tom Homan, who he bragged about vaguely, calling him "a phenomenal guy." He then noted that it was Homan who seemingly convinced him to give Noem her gig. "Kristi Noem is doing an unbelievable job. And, he wanted her, and he said, 'she's so tough,' and I said, 'I don't think of her as that way — you know, she's very nice,'" Trump explained. "He said, 'no — she's so tough.' And, she is. I see her with the horses. She's riding the horse," he said while doing a whipping motion. If Trump likes how tough Noem is on horses, he should hear how tough she is on dogs. After all, her bragging about killing her own puppy and other questionable behavior has had even staunch Trump supporters turning on her. And, now it seems that even Trump, himself, may not be such a fan.
Donald Trump has complimented Kristi Noem in the past
While Donald Trump buried his criticism of Kristi Noem in a compliment about her work, it is interesting that he failed to simply give her kudos without any caveats. It's also noteworthy that, when it comes to the topic of giving Noem her role, he seemed to pass the buck. Knowing Trump's typical playbook, it isn't impossible that he is setting the groundwork to blame others if she is a flop at her job.
While Trump may not have all good things to say about Noem, he has paid her compliments in the past. Back in March 2024, Trump called Noem, who was then a possible VP pick, to the podium at a campaign rally in Ohio. When she joined him onstage, Trump called her "a very special woman who's hot as a politician," per C-SPAN. And, when she left the podium, he said, "you're not allowed to say it, so I will not. You know you're not allowed to say she's beautiful, so I'm not going to say that. I will not say it, because that's the end of your political career ... if you make that statement, that's the end of your political — so I will not say that." Evidently, while Trump may not have thought Noem was the best pick for the job, he thinks she looks the part.