Trump Lets Real Feelings On Kristi Noem Slip With Backhanded Praise In Sean Hannity Interview

During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Donald Trump engaged in what seems to be one of his favorite activities: insulting someone he works with. This time, the recipient of Trump's subtle dig was none other than his controversial new Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem. And, we have a feeling she's not too happy about what he implied.

Advertisement

Despite Trump trying to shut down President Elon Musk rumors, he still did his interview alongside his un-elected billionaire BFF. Trump rambled on as Musk nodded feverishly and displayed his ever-forced steeple hands. Trump got onto the topic of his border czar Tom Homan, who he bragged about vaguely, calling him "a phenomenal guy." He then noted that it was Homan who seemingly convinced him to give Noem her gig. "Kristi Noem is doing an unbelievable job. And, he wanted her, and he said, 'she's so tough,' and I said, 'I don't think of her as that way — you know, she's very nice,'" Trump explained. "He said, 'no — she's so tough.' And, she is. I see her with the horses. She's riding the horse," he said while doing a whipping motion. If Trump likes how tough Noem is on horses, he should hear how tough she is on dogs. After all, her bragging about killing her own puppy and other questionable behavior has had even staunch Trump supporters turning on her. And, now it seems that even Trump, himself, may not be such a fan.

Advertisement