Trump Tries To Shut Down President Musk Rumors (But Only Makes Them So Much Worse)

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have an obvious bromance that raises several red flags. Knowing that Musk opened his wallet to fuel the president's political dreams and the two have shared personal moments like a boys night out, it's apparent that the billionaire has gotten awfully close to the president and his affairs. Their relationship is questionable enough that Trump had to clear the air about what's really going on behind the scenes.

In a February 2025 interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, President Trump attempted to quash any suspicions that Musk was the one in control. If anything, he said, these rumors are simply some of the many tactics he believes his critics are using to create a rift in their relationship. "They said: 'We have breaking news: Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk,'" President Trump said in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 14, 2025. "President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting tonight at 8:00." The president ridiculed similar claims, and lamented about the bad press he frequently receives. "Nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me," he said.

Though President Trump was adamant that he doesn't need Musk, it was hard to ignore that the billionaire sat beside him during the interview. His presence had some viewers skeptical about the president's defense. "What is Trump even talking about?" one X user asked. "Why are they doing an interview together? This is crazy."