Jennifer Aniston Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

Speculation of plastic surgery has been one of Jennifer Aniston's biggest controversies throughout her career, although the jury is still out on whether there's any truth to the accusations. Aniston has been very critical about plastic surgery before, which has cast some doubt on the rumors. In an interview with Yahoo! Life, Aniston shared that she was discouraged after seeing what other celebrities had done to their looks. She said, "I think, 'Oh god if you only know how much older you look.' They are trying to stop the clock and all you can see is an insecure person who won't let themselves just age."

Dr. Joel Kopelman of Kopelman Hair Restoration threw his own expert opinion into the conversation. Comparing Aniston's current looks to her appearance in her younger years, Kopelman believed she might've shown signs of light surgery. "For example, her smooth forehead and absence of prominent crow's feet around her eyes could indicate the careful use of Botox. Her expressions remain dynamic and natural, which points to conservative application rather than overuse," Kopelman exclusively told The List. He further suspected that Aniston might've gotten filler, facelifts, and a subtle nose job. But he commended the actress on her nuanced results if she did have work done. "There are no detectable signs of recent surgery, such as visible scars or unnatural tightness," he concluded. Regardless of any intervention, Jennifer Aniston's transformation has been stunning.

