Jennifer Aniston Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
Speculation of plastic surgery has been one of Jennifer Aniston's biggest controversies throughout her career, although the jury is still out on whether there's any truth to the accusations. Aniston has been very critical about plastic surgery before, which has cast some doubt on the rumors. In an interview with Yahoo! Life, Aniston shared that she was discouraged after seeing what other celebrities had done to their looks. She said, "I think, 'Oh god if you only know how much older you look.' They are trying to stop the clock and all you can see is an insecure person who won't let themselves just age."
Dr. Joel Kopelman of Kopelman Hair Restoration threw his own expert opinion into the conversation. Comparing Aniston's current looks to her appearance in her younger years, Kopelman believed she might've shown signs of light surgery. "For example, her smooth forehead and absence of prominent crow's feet around her eyes could indicate the careful use of Botox. Her expressions remain dynamic and natural, which points to conservative application rather than overuse," Kopelman exclusively told The List. He further suspected that Aniston might've gotten filler, facelifts, and a subtle nose job. But he commended the actress on her nuanced results if she did have work done. "There are no detectable signs of recent surgery, such as visible scars or unnatural tightness," he concluded. Regardless of any intervention, Jennifer Aniston's transformation has been stunning.
The cosmetic procedures Jennifer Aniston has admitted to
Jennifer Aniston is pretty private. Even updates about her love life seem to be rare nowadays. But she offered transparency about the kinds of cosmetic procedures, if any, she's had in the past. "The Morning Show" star is more than aware of the plastic surgery speculation she can't escape, and has even specifically addressed some of them. In an interview with Oprah, Aniston responded to rumors that she'd gotten a breast augmentation. "No boob job," she said. "You know what it's called? It's called 10 pounds." Aniston also denied the more popular gossip that she'd gotten a lot of Botox.
However, she admitted to minimal experimentation with injections. "I'm not saying that I haven't tried it ... but I see how it's a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me," she said in an interview with InStyle (via Radar Online). Aniston has admitted to getting a nose job, but it was less for aesthetic purposes and more to correct a legitimate health issue. "I had [a deviated septum] fixed — best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years," she said in an interview with People. "As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it. Still mine." Whatever work she's had done, it's fabulous, as Dr. Kopelman explained exclusively to The List, "If she has undergone surgical procedures, they were executed seamlessly."