Jennifer Aniston's Biggest Controversies Over The Years

For much of her career, Jennifer Aniston was known as an incredibly unproblematic Hollywood darling. After gaining fame for her beloved role as Rachel Green in "Friends," she started dating Brad Pitt in 1998, and they became an It couple in no time at all. So, fans were naturally overjoyed when the A-listers announced their engagement in 1999 and then married the following year. Aniston and Pitt only gave us more to love by gushing about each other every chance they got and making iconic red carpet appearances together too. Everything seemed to be going well for the beloved couple until 2003, when Pitt started working on "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" with Angelina Jolie.

Speaking to Vogue in 2006, the "Maria" star shared how she bonded with her co-star on the set, noting, "Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened," per People. Soon, the Oscar winner found herself eagerly awaiting her work hours so she could spend time with Pitt. While insisting that she was unaware of the intimate details of his private life, Jolie opined, "It was clear he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects."

Jolie insisted that they only realized they had deeper feelings for each other after wrapping up filming in 2004, with the "Maleficent" star stressing that their relationship remained platonic until Pitt and Aniston split in 2005. However, Aniston shared her side of the story shortly afterward, and it most definitely did not paint her ex-husband and his new wife in the best light, challenging her good-girl status in the process.

