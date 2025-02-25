Don Jr.'s Long Locks Are A Greasy Nightmare In Throwback Pic With Kai & Vanessa Trump

One of the easiest ways to attack the Trumps is by collectively laughing at some of the style choices the family has made. Whether it's the giant saucer Melania wore to the Inauguration, a collective movement by Donald's inner circle towards 'Mar-a-Lago face,' and now, a resurfaced picture of Donald Trump Jr., his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, and a young Kai Trump, many are thanking higher powers for the invention of dry shampoo. The photo itself is dated to 2008, but all we can focus on is the pasta dish that can be made with the oily mess on Don Jr.'s head.

There are many factors that cause men's hair to hold onto grease quicker and stronger than women's, but that, combined with the signature slicked-back look the Trump men like to rock, makes the result just look appalling. News flash: the product doesn't quite work the same when your hair reaches your shoulders, but we trust that Kai has since taught her dad that lesson. The decision to cut his soggy locks was likely the best one he ever made, but some of his old tendencies have certainly come back up to haunt him.