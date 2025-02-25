Don Jr.'s Long Locks Are A Greasy Nightmare In Throwback Pic With Kai & Vanessa Trump
One of the easiest ways to attack the Trumps is by collectively laughing at some of the style choices the family has made. Whether it's the giant saucer Melania wore to the Inauguration, a collective movement by Donald's inner circle towards 'Mar-a-Lago face,' and now, a resurfaced picture of Donald Trump Jr., his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, and a young Kai Trump, many are thanking higher powers for the invention of dry shampoo. The photo itself is dated to 2008, but all we can focus on is the pasta dish that can be made with the oily mess on Don Jr.'s head.
There are many factors that cause men's hair to hold onto grease quicker and stronger than women's, but that, combined with the signature slicked-back look the Trump men like to rock, makes the result just look appalling. News flash: the product doesn't quite work the same when your hair reaches your shoulders, but we trust that Kai has since taught her dad that lesson. The decision to cut his soggy locks was likely the best one he ever made, but some of his old tendencies have certainly come back up to haunt him.
Personal grooming continues to be a problem for Don Jr.
Luckily for Donald Trump Jr., he decided to ditch the wet mop he was sporting on top of his head; unluckily for him, he still faces criticism for his appearance at every turn. Someone even took the liberty of asking Quora directly, "Why do the Trump brothers, Eric and Don Jr., wear their hair slicked back instead of getting a good, attractive haircut?" The response with the most upvotes gave a plethora of potential reasons, from cost effectiveness to keeping one's hair out of their eyes, but finally, they admitted, "It's the easiest mature hairstyle for those with a receding hairline." So, that answers that question.
It hasn't only been Don Jr.'s head of hair that's been called into question. Esquire ran an entire piece about one man's hatred for the beard he's been sporting. The author, Jonathan Evans, expressed that the main issue with his facial grooming is where he shaves the bottom of the beard, giving him a stunted neckline. "A lot of guys make this mistake for a very particular reason: They're trying to give themselves the impression of a strong jawline using their facial hair. I can't fathom the depths of Don Jr.'s mind, but maybe that impulse is at play here," he wrote. Perhaps it's time for a good, long look in the mirror.