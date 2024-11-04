Have Don Jr. & Eric Trump Gotten Plastic Surgery? Why Rumors Are Swirling

As brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump pop onto the campaign trail to help their father, former President Donald Trump, stump for re-election, many have noted their dramatic changes in appearance. Whereas it's been widely speculated that the women in Trump's family and orbit have had quite a bit of work done, no one has come out publicly to state one way or the other.

According to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, it's incredibly common for entire families to get plastic surgery once one family member breaks the seal. Per The Daily Mail, Dr. Motykie says, "They've seen their parents do it and they know the process." It's been speculated that Donald Trump has had a facelift, which would have paved the way for other family members to follow suit.

Some observers believe that Don Jr. has at the very least invested in one of the most common cosmetic revamps in Hollywood, while Eric may have gone a bit deeper under the knife.