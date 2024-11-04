Have Don Jr. & Eric Trump Gotten Plastic Surgery? Why Rumors Are Swirling
As brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump pop onto the campaign trail to help their father, former President Donald Trump, stump for re-election, many have noted their dramatic changes in appearance. Whereas it's been widely speculated that the women in Trump's family and orbit have had quite a bit of work done, no one has come out publicly to state one way or the other.
According to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, it's incredibly common for entire families to get plastic surgery once one family member breaks the seal. Per The Daily Mail, Dr. Motykie says, "They've seen their parents do it and they know the process." It's been speculated that Donald Trump has had a facelift, which would have paved the way for other family members to follow suit.
Some observers believe that Don Jr. has at the very least invested in one of the most common cosmetic revamps in Hollywood, while Eric may have gone a bit deeper under the knife.
Eric Trump really can't avoid the plastic surgery rumors
It's been speculated the entire Trump clan has all gotten some form of veneers, each of them now boasting particularly pearly whites. For Donald Trump Jr., that's where the plastic surgery rumors start and end. Experts haven't been able to suggest otherwise, and Don Jr. is, of course, keeping quiet on the matter. Eric Trump, however, is not so lucky. Considering how unrecognizable he is in throwback photos, it's clear he's gone under the knife quite a bit.
Rumored procedures for Eric Trump include jawline contouring, nose work, facial fillers, and copious Botox. It's pretty clear he's whittled away at his face over the years, and possibly even had some hair transplant procedures. With a transformation this dramatic, it's common for social media comments to swell with gossip. Per Psychology Tomorrow, there are possible risks with altering one's appearance so much. There may be a constant need to keep getting more surgeries and body dysmorphic disorder could develop. However, according to Dr. Jane Smith, "The decision to undergo plastic surgery is highly personal and can be influenced by various factors, including self-esteem and public perception." And if there's one thing the Trump family loves, it is public perception.