All The Women In Donald Trump's Circle That Look Like Melania
You may be seeing double, triple, or quadruple when you look at the women with whom Donald Trump surrounds himself because many of them look somewhat like his wife Melania Trump. The couple have been married since January 2005 and Donald is 24 years older than Melania. Their relationship has not been without scandals, one being Trump's alleged sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels (and the former president received a guilty verdict in the hush money trial tied to that incident).
Donald has spoken highly of Melania's looks before. A 2005 Tatler article that focused on Melania was republished in 2020 and included Donald recounting his feelings when they first met. "I'd seen her before, on the runways and things, but her beauty utterly amazed me," he said about the then-model. He's also been crude about his love life with Melania in interviews, such as in a 2004 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," but we won't repeat that here.
That makes the fact that there are Melania lookalikes in Trump's inner circle — all with brunette hair and sharp cheekbones — all the stranger.
Margo Martin is a former White House aide
One of Melania Trump's doppelgangers is Margo Martin, a former White House press assistant who eventually became his deputy communications chief. Martin has been working with Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign and traveling with him often. She is also very vocal with her support for Donald online, sharing photos that she's taken with him in various places. In May 2024, she shared a carousel of photos from the Formula 1 race with the caption, "F1 with Boss" and a racecar emoji. The cover photo on the carousel is Martin's photo with Donald from the event.
Martin's similarities to Melania are so striking that in 2023 she was misidentified as Melania by John Roberts on Fox News. Per Newsweek, Roberts said Martin was Melania in footage from Donald's arraignment in Miami. The anchor later cleared up the mistake, saying, "With a day like today, with so many comings and goings, it's easy, from a distance, to mistake two people."
Martin — who lives a lavish life — has been spotted entering court during Donald's hush money case. In fact, another one of Melania's clones has been in court with him often.
Lawyer Alina Habba fits the profile
Alina Habba, an attorney who has represented Donald Trump in a variety of his cases, also looks like a copy-and-pasted Melania Trump. In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, from February 2024, a photo of Donald and Habba in a private plane was reposted by someone who mistook her for Melania at first. The X user snarked, "The looks of entitlement on Alina Habba's pretty face said it all ... she wants to be the next First Lady in Trump 2.0!"
Habba has defended Trump in and out of the courtroom, though it seems her support for Donald during his hush money trial backfired spectacularly. Habba is a managing partner at her law firm Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, and she and her partner Michael Madaio were once sued by a former employee. The plaintiff, Na'Syia Drayton, alleged that Habba and Madaio would play rap music in the office and say the N-word when it appeared in the lyrics. Habba also allegedly made racist comments toward Drayton and about New York's Attorney General Letitia James. The case never made it to court and was instead settled.
Like Margo Martin, Habba's Instagram profile looks like a Donald/Make American Great Again fanpage. She often shares clips of her media appearances, such as a Fox News appearance from May 2024 that listed her as "Trump Legal Spokesperson."
Hope Hicks also used to model
One of Melania Trump's lookalikes, Hope Hicks also has a history of modeling. Hicks used to work in public relations and assisted with the fashion line of Ivanka Trump. In 2016, Hicks switched gears and began working on Donald Trump's campaign. When he was in the White House, Hicks was first an assistant and director of strategic communications, before being given the title of director of communications in August 2017 (the youngest person to ever do so in the White House at 29 years old).
Hicks was called to testify in a handful of Donald's cases. When the House Intelligence Committee investigated alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, insiders reported that Hicks testified she'd lied about small things for Donald (via New York Times). She said she hadn't lied about anything regarding the alleged election interference. Hicks resigned after that and worked in the communications space at Fox, before rejoining Trump's White House in 2020. She resigned on January 12, 2021, but said it was already planned and not due to Donald's handling of the January 6 insurrection like other resignations.
During the hush money trial in 2024, Inner City Press live-tweeted the court proceedings from May 3, including Hick's testimony. At one point she was asked if she'd met Melania and Hicks said, "Yes. President Trump really respects her. She doesn't weigh in much, but when she does, he really listens" (via X). Critics replying to the tweet voiced their disbelief regarding that statement.
Kristi Noem may want Trump's attention
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is a supporter of Donald Trump's, and reportedly the duo have spoken highly of each other in the past. She's got similarities to Melania Trump with her long, dark brown hair. An article in the New York Times written by Vanessa Friedman described how Trump and his legions of fans seemed to cause a shift in Noem's looks and style so she could fit better into the MAGA mold. She opted for longer, wavy hair instead of the shorter styles she used to have, and her fashion sense seemed to change as well.
After getting dental work done and then very publicly discussing it online, some believe Noem is scrambling for Donald's attention. Republican strategist Ron Bonjean felt that way and told the New York Times, "She is showing him she works well in front of the camera, that she has that star power he wants onstage with him, while fitting into the mode of women in the Trump universe."
In her article, Friedman also compared Noem's new looks to the partners of Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — Lara Trump (if she was brunette) and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Although many have considered Noem a contender to be Donald's vice president, questionable behavior recounted in her memoir had Trump fans turning on her.
What is #FakeMelania?
All the Melania Trump lookalikes Donald Trump keeps around may bring to mind #FakeMelania. The conspiracy theory gained steam in 2017 when people speculated the real Melania didn't always join Donald for presidential engagements and sent a lookalike. It picked up speed again in 2019 when Donald and Melania visited Alabama after a tornado hit and the internet saw snapshots of them.
One X user said, "The recasting of Melania is the worst I've seen since they recast Aunt Viv in Fresh Prince #fakemelania." Even "The View" discussed the theory, causing Stephanie Grisham — who used to work for Melania in the White House — to tweet her disapproval and tell AP News, "I personally watched the president and first lady hug, listen to and comfort people who had lost everything — and the 'ladies' of The View instead chose to laugh and joke about a body-double conspiracy."
Donald himself tweeted, "The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it's actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time!" (via AP News). However, Akili Ramsess, executive director of the National Press Photographers Association, told AP News at the time that people can look different in pictures for many reasons unrelated to photoshopping and, "Manipulation is against photojournalism ethics." Of course, if Melania continues staying out of the spotlight while her doppelgangers roam, "#FakeMelania" may pick up traction again.