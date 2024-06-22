All The Women In Donald Trump's Circle That Look Like Melania

You may be seeing double, triple, or quadruple when you look at the women with whom Donald Trump surrounds himself because many of them look somewhat like his wife Melania Trump. The couple have been married since January 2005 and Donald is 24 years older than Melania. Their relationship has not been without scandals, one being Trump's alleged sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels (and the former president received a guilty verdict in the hush money trial tied to that incident).

Donald has spoken highly of Melania's looks before. A 2005 Tatler article that focused on Melania was republished in 2020 and included Donald recounting his feelings when they first met. "I'd seen her before, on the runways and things, but her beauty utterly amazed me," he said about the then-model. He's also been crude about his love life with Melania in interviews, such as in a 2004 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," but we won't repeat that here.

That makes the fact that there are Melania lookalikes in Trump's inner circle — all with brunette hair and sharp cheekbones — all the stranger.