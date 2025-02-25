Who Is Bill Gates' Girlfriend? Meet Paula Hurd

In 2021, tech billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates officially split from wife Melinda French Gates after 27 years of marriage. While the news seemed to catch the general public by surprise, Bill and Melinda's divorce had apparently been long in the works by time the couple went public with their decision. After the split, Bill made it clear that he had no regrets about marrying Melinda. However, he also didn't waste much time moving on. In 2023, it came to light that Gates was dating a woman named Paula Hurd, with a source telling People at the time that their romance was already common knowledge among their associates. On that note, the two had been spotted in public together on a number of occasions before the other shoe dropped. But just who is Bill Gates' girlfriend Paula Hurd?

Advertisement

As it turns out, Paula is no stranger to being in a relationship with a prominent computer executive who happens to be a divorcé. In fact, her surname comes from her first husband, former HP chief Mark Hurd, who had himself been married once before. Paula and Mark wed in 1990, four years before Bill and Melinda Gates hit the same relationship milestone. But while Bill and Melinda agreed to part ways, Paula was sadly widowed when Mark passed away in 2019. Mark had been co-CEO of the software company Oracle at the time of his death. In addition to Paula herself, Mark was survived by the pair's two daughters.