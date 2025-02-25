Kate Middleton Might Have Played A Part In Sister Pippa's Split From Alex Loudon

The beginning of the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship in 2001 marked the increase in media visibility for Kate Middleton and her family, and not all the attention they received was positive. News articles from the time targeted Middleton's lifestyle, suggested her mother had always intended for her to date the prince, dug into the family's controversies, and even scrutinized the matriarch of the family for chewing gum. The intent behind each headline shifted when Kate and Prince William wed in 2011, but the media visibility remained, which directly contributed to the demise of one of Pippa Middleton's relationships.

Pippa became romantically involved with former cricketer Alex Loudon in 2010, and a year later, he escorted the younger of the Middleton sisters to the royal wedding. However, the two went their separate ways shortly after, with a source close to Loudon telling the Daily Mail that the cricketer was uncomfortable with being in the spotlight that came due to Pippa's relation to the royal family. "He hated the fact they were followed by paparazzi and he avoided going out because of it," the source told the media outlet. "He loves his family and his friends and has no time for celebrity."

This wasn't necessarily a surprise, of course. As celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore told The List, being in the public eye puts a lot of added strain on a relationship that many people just can't deal with. "Public scrutiny is especially difficult for those who consider themselves private people or those who are sensitive to criticism, so if one partner is okay with the spotlight and the other is more wary of it, this can cause tremendous conflict," she said. Moore added that the criticism famous people have to deal with can be tough for another reason: No one likes to see negative headlines about their partner. "We all tend to hate it when people talk badly about the person we love and couples in the public eye often experience this on a regular basis," she explained.

