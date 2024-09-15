What To Know About Pippa Middleton's 3 Kids

An avid runner, Pippa says her fitness routine has shifted significantly since motherhood. As an ambassador of the fitness brand, Hoka, she revealed in 2021 blog post: "More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat." The mother-of-three has transitioned from marathons to chasing after her kids in the park, adding that her son keeps up with her athleticism. "He loves nothing more than running wild in the woods, parks and fields with our two dogs, even if it's howling a gail and pouring with rain," she said.

While she loves the fresh air and outdoor activities that being a mother to littles gives her, Pippa can't wait for the day when she can start involving her children in more rigorous athletic events. "One day, my dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children, like I was lucky enough to experience as a child," she wrote.

Those adventures have already started, as Pippa has taken on the challenge of an £80,000 business venture that she and her husband plan to transform into a child-friendly attraction for the community (via the Daily Mail). Bucklebury Farm Park, the family's new farm property, already has a petting zoo and a deer park, along with a designated lodge for booking social events, including birthday parties and yoga classes. While, unfortunately, it looks like Pippa won't be sharing any new info on her three children, at least one can imagine the fun these kids have when mom is around.

