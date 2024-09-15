What To Know About Pippa Middleton's 3 Kids
The younger sister to Catherine, Princess of Wales, is — like Kate — a mother to three beautiful children. Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, share a son, Arthur, followed by two daughters, Grace and Rose. The family of five has settled into their fairly private life at their 30-bedroom country mansion in Berkshire, which is just a stone's throw away from the Waleses.
Pippa and James' wedding was held on May 20, 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. A year later, they welcomed their first child. While Pippa has kept quiet about her children's lives, she has shared what staying active during her first pregnancy was like. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," she wrote for Waitrose Kitchen, adding that she was able to keep up with her exercise routine within reason. She enjoyed swimming and tennis, finding the fresh air "better than ever for clearing the head." It wasn't until after the birth of her first child that all changed for her.
Pippa Middleton's birth announcements
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcomed their first child, Arthur Michael William Matthews, on October 15, 2018, at 1:58 pm at St. Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing, the same place where Kate Middleton delivered her children. A spokesperson for Pippa and James stated at the time that the boy weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces. "Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well," they said in a statement to Hello! Magazine. Arthur's middle name is a tribute to both sides of the family. The moniker Michael represents Pippa's father, Michael Middleton, and James' younger brother, Michael Matthews, who tragically died at 22 while climbing Mount Everest in 1999. The birth of Arthur made the Prince and Princess of Wales an aunt and uncle for the first time. After the announcement of Arthur's arrival, William and Kate said they were "thrilled" for the new parents (via Vogue).
Nearly three years later, Pippa and James welcomed their second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane. Born on March 15, 2021, at 4:22 am, the baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. "Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival," a family source confirmed after the birth (via Hello!). Grace's middle names also have significant meanings: Jane for James' mother, Jane Matthews, and Elizabeth for Pippa's mother, Carole Elizabeth Middleton. Grace also shares her middle name, Elizabeth, with her aunt Kate.
The couple's third child, Rose, arrived quietly, with no formal statement of her birth. Pippa's third pregnancy was only revealed when she rocked a bump at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
Pippa Middleton on being a mother
An avid runner, Pippa says her fitness routine has shifted significantly since motherhood. As an ambassador of the fitness brand, Hoka, she revealed in 2021 blog post: "More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat." The mother-of-three has transitioned from marathons to chasing after her kids in the park, adding that her son keeps up with her athleticism. "He loves nothing more than running wild in the woods, parks and fields with our two dogs, even if it's howling a gail and pouring with rain," she said.
While she loves the fresh air and outdoor activities that being a mother to littles gives her, Pippa can't wait for the day when she can start involving her children in more rigorous athletic events. "One day, my dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children, like I was lucky enough to experience as a child," she wrote.
Those adventures have already started, as Pippa has taken on the challenge of an £80,000 business venture that she and her husband plan to transform into a child-friendly attraction for the community (via the Daily Mail). Bucklebury Farm Park, the family's new farm property, already has a petting zoo and a deer park, along with a designated lodge for booking social events, including birthday parties and yoga classes. While, unfortunately, it looks like Pippa won't be sharing any new info on her three children, at least one can imagine the fun these kids have when mom is around.