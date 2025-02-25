The Untold Truth Of HGTV Star Orlando Soria

You might know Orlando Soria as an interior designer on HGTV, but there's much more to his story than meets the eye. Soria got his start in reality television in 2010, working as Emily Henderson's assistant on "Secrets from a Stylist." Nearly a decade later, in 2019, he landed his own HGTV show, "Unspouse My House," later rebranded as "Build Me Up." While the opportunity seemed like a dream come true, the reality of working for HGTV proved to be far less glamorous.

While you may assume he had a lavish life as an HGTV star, Soria has been open about his financial struggles after the show's production. Speaking with "The Business of Home" podcast, Soria revealed that he was paid just $40,000 for nearly 10 months of filming. After deducting agent fees and taxes, he was left with just $17,500. But as Soria put it, "When you do an HGTV show, you are doing it for the marketing value." Unfortunately, that didn't pan out for him either. Just three episodes into the second season, HGTV moved it to a midnight time slot, effectively canceling the show. This severely limited his exposure and made it much harder to build his brand. While this may be shocking to fans, he's not the only HGTV star to face financial struggles.

Since then, Soria has shifted gears and explored other career avenues. However, despite his criticisms of the industry, Soria wasn't done with reality television just yet.