Reese Witherspoon Once Left An A-List Actress Scorned After She Roasted Her At Awards Show
In an exclusive interview with People while promoting her 2025 film, "You're Cordially Invited," Reese Witherspoon revealed that she was still haunted by an incident where she was asked to give a speech in honor of another actor. Witherspoon is close friends with some A-list stars, but she explained that although she and this actor were friendly, they weren't particularly close.
When said actor asked Witherspoon to present her with an award, Witherspoon did not understand the ceremony she was attending. She mistakenly believed it would be a comedic roast and roasted the actor in her speech. Unfortunately for Witherspoon, the ceremony was a very proper British event. It's safe to say that Witherspoon's speech didn't go over well, and she later revealed that she and the actor in question are no longer friends. Fortunately for Witherspoon, she is typically adored by the media, and this incident didn't tarnish her reputation.
Naturally, Witherspoon's story got many curious about which actor she could be referring to. After some digging, eagle-eyed internet sleuths concluded that Witherspoon was likely talking about Academy Award winner Kate Winslet.
Fans speculate Kate Winslet is the actor no longer speaking to Witherspoon
Many speculated that Reese Witherspoon was referring to Kate Winslet as the actor she inappropriately roasted. After finding that Winslet was named artist of the year at the 2007 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards, fans were able to piece together that this may have been the event in question.
While honoring Winslet at the ceremony, Witherspoon shared heartwarming moments about their friendship and Winslet's talent as an actor. However, she also shared embarrassing details like Winslet supposedly peeing all over herself in front of Harvey Keitel. During her speech, Witherspoon also mentioned that they were considering getting laser hair removal. This detail convinced fans that the 2007 speech was the one Witherspoon said still haunts her. Discussing the speech with People, Witherspoon recalled, "I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?'" This seems like a strong piece of evidence that the actor she roasted was indeed Winslet.
Witherspoon is no stranger to rumors about her relationships with other celebrities, and she was quick to shoot this one down. The "Legally Blonde" star said, "Just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet. We are good friends and have never had any falling out" (via Variety). Winslet and Witherspoon also appeared friendly when they presented together at the 2016 Oscars, making it seem unlikely that the two weren't speaking. Whatever the truth, it does not appear that Witherspoon is losing much sleep over the end of her friendship with the unnamed actor.