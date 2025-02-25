Reese Witherspoon Once Left An A-List Actress Scorned After She Roasted Her At Awards Show

In an exclusive interview with People while promoting her 2025 film, "You're Cordially Invited," Reese Witherspoon revealed that she was still haunted by an incident where she was asked to give a speech in honor of another actor. Witherspoon is close friends with some A-list stars, but she explained that although she and this actor were friendly, they weren't particularly close.

Advertisement

When said actor asked Witherspoon to present her with an award, Witherspoon did not understand the ceremony she was attending. She mistakenly believed it would be a comedic roast and roasted the actor in her speech. Unfortunately for Witherspoon, the ceremony was a very proper British event. It's safe to say that Witherspoon's speech didn't go over well, and she later revealed that she and the actor in question are no longer friends. Fortunately for Witherspoon, she is typically adored by the media, and this incident didn't tarnish her reputation.

Naturally, Witherspoon's story got many curious about which actor she could be referring to. After some digging, eagle-eyed internet sleuths concluded that Witherspoon was likely talking about Academy Award winner Kate Winslet.

Advertisement