The Rumors Surrounding Reese Witherspoon & Kevin Costner

What, like it's hard to believe superstar Reese Witherspoon could be hanging out with superstar Kevin Costner? It's the stuff of dreams and gossip mills, to have two A-list actors dating each other. And to have two celebrities as highly successful as the "Legally Blonde" and "Field of Dreams" duo are? That's out-of-this-world good stuff.

As both are recently divorced, it was inevitable someone would eventually pair them together, if only for their popularity both on- and off-screen. The duo also has a lot in common, making them a compatible match to ponder. In their careers, both have won Oscars (she for "Walk the Line," he for "Dances With Wolves"), and Primetime Emmys ("Big Little Lies" for Witherspoon, "Hatfields & McCoys" for Costner). In their personal lives, each has been married and divorced twice, and both are single parents, with the "Wild" actor mother to three, and the "Yellowstone" actor the father of seven kids.

Rumors began swirling in early November that Witherspoon and Costner, who are about two decades apart in age, were secretly dating. Reportedly, the couple was keeping it on the down low until the two were on more solid relationship ground, but theories about their alliance hit the internet nonetheless.