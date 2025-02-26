Jill Biden Looks Absolutely Stunning In Throwback Pic From The '70s

Jill Biden is not only the former first lady of the United States; she's also a teacher with a doctorate in education. She's spent decades teaching English and continued to work even while serving in the White House next to her husband, former President Joe Biden. But while she's been a recognizable political figure since marrying Joe in 1977, Jill had a much different appearance in her younger days.

A stunning throwback photo of Jill was posted on X (formerly Twitter) in February 2025. In the pic, Jill is young, full of life, and exuding confidence. The photo has gained attention, with many people complimenting her appearance and noting the transformation in her later years. "What a stunning photo," one user wrote. "She had such an elegant, classic 70s style that still looks amazing today."

Young Jill Biden, 1970s pic.twitter.com/vxRzkxAWjZ — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 10, 2025

The photo was originally posted on Instagram in August 2020 by photographer Tom Stiltz. In the caption, Stiltz noted that the shot was taken in 1974 when Jill was around 23 years old. At the time, the photo was included in a parks and rec display, and it became the catalyst for Joe and Jill's long and loving marriage. "Sen. Biden saw the photo in [the] Wilmington Airport," Stiltz claimed, "and his brother got her phone # and the rest is history." It seems Jill's photo impressed her future husband just as much as it's impressing social media users.

