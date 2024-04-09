Joe And Jill Biden's Lovey-Dovey Relationship Persona Is Reportedly Just As Strong Behind Closed Doors
Although Jill Biden admitted it wasn't love at first sight when she and Joe Biden met, after their first date, she really liked him. Their relationship only grew from there, and they have a very lovey-dovey romance that's not just for show and is just as strong behind the scenes.
White House reporter Katie Rogers wrote "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden." In the book, Rogers includes a quote from Joe from in 2004. When asked about running for president, he said, "I'd rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep." After that comment, a spokesperson said how he was "frankly totally in love with his wife."
According to Rogers, Joe reportedly made a similar spicy comment to White House aides. However, there have been other sweet instances from Joe and Jill's relationship that don't fall into the too-much-information category.
The couple both love Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is a holiday that Joe Biden and Jill Biden love to celebrate. In a Facebook post on Valentine's Day 2023, Joe mentioned how, on the holiday in 2009, Jill used washable paint to write "Joe loves Jill" in all the windows of his White House office. "One year later," Joe said, "I gifted Jill this plaque along with a tree swing on the grounds of the Vice President's residence. Happy Valentine's Day, Jilly." The plaque also reads "Joe Loves Jill."
In 2021, Joe shared a throwback photo of him and his wife on Instagram with the caption, "You're the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly. Happy Valentine's Day."
Jill uses Valentine's Day to celebrate the American people since Joe was elected president. In 2024, the White House lawn was decorated with large candy hearts, postcards, and a note that says, "To America with love ... Happy Valentine's Day 2024 XOXO Jill" (via Instagram). Publicly showing love for her husband too, one of the candy hearts read, "Joe + Jill."
Joe and Jill tied the knot after multiple proposals
Although Joe Biden and Jill Biden's relationship is strong, it took five proposals before she said yes. In an excerpt of her memoir "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself" shared by Time, Jill said her first marriage "fell apart." She was hesitant to take that leap again despite loving Joe. Jill wrote, "If I gave Joe my whole heart, he had the power to break it."
He asked more times, but Jill was still unsure. The reason why she said yes after the fourth proposal was that she would become a stepmom to Beau Biden and Hunter Biden. She loved them already, but they'd lost their mom Neilia Biden and their sister Naomi Biden in a car crash. "After all they had been through," Jill said, "I could never risk hurting them again. I had to be 100% sure that if Joe and I got married, it would be forever — for Beau and Hunter's sake."
Before taking a trip out of the country, Joe said he was proposing for the last time, and Jill knew he was telling the truth. She finally said yes when he returned! Although Joe swore her life "will never change," Jill said it did, because that's just how it works. "And one thing in my life has stayed the same: Joe and I have always had each other," Jill added.