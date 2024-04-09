Joe And Jill Biden's Lovey-Dovey Relationship Persona Is Reportedly Just As Strong Behind Closed Doors

Although Jill Biden admitted it wasn't love at first sight when she and Joe Biden met, after their first date, she really liked him. Their relationship only grew from there, and they have a very lovey-dovey romance that's not just for show and is just as strong behind the scenes.

White House reporter Katie Rogers wrote "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden." In the book, Rogers includes a quote from Joe from in 2004. When asked about running for president, he said, "I'd rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep." After that comment, a spokesperson said how he was "frankly totally in love with his wife."

According to Rogers, Joe reportedly made a similar spicy comment to White House aides. However, there have been other sweet instances from Joe and Jill's relationship that don't fall into the too-much-information category.