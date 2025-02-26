Inside Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes' Relationship History
Luke Grimes has starred in various memorable films, including "American Sniper" and the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy. However, his breakout role came on the critically acclaimed television series "Yellowstone," where he played Kayce Dutton. Grimes, also a musician, released his self-titled debut album in March 2024. It was a busy year for the actor/musician, as he also welcomed his first child with wife Bianca Rodrigues.
Grimes and Bianca's first child come six years after the couple tied the knot in November 2018. It is unclear when Grimes and the Brazilian model first began dating, as the two have kept their relationship relatively private. Rodrigues did not share a post of her and Grimes on Instagram until 2019, after they were already married. Whatever the story of how they met, the two appear happy together almost a decade later, with Grimes stressing in an interview with USA Today that he and Rodrigues will be together forever. While it's clear Grimes has settled into life as a husband and father, he has had an interesting relationship history before meeting Rodrigues.
Grimes dated 90210 star Gillian Zinser for four years
Best known for her starring role on the CW "Beverly Hills 90210" remake, "90210," actress Gillian Zinser quietly dated Luke Grimes for almost four years, though little is known of exactly when they first got together and officially called it quits. However, Zinser did open up a little about the relationship with InStyle Germany in 2012. In the interview, the actress revealed that she and Grimes met in traffic and had their first date in the desert (GillianZinser.net).
The actors were last photographed together in 2013 at the GQ Men of the Year event, leading to the assumption that their breakup likely came that year. Neither has publicly spoken about the end of their relationship in the ensuing years, but it is clear they have both happily moved on. Since leaving "90210," Zinser has appeared in various television series and movies, including "Stumptown" and "Smile." She remains private about her personal life but is reportedly married to film director Jaron Albertin.
Grimes was rumored to have gotten cozy with Oscar-winner Charlize Theron
Rumored celebrity hook-ups and couplings are as common in Hollywood as celebrity beak-ups. In November 2013, Luke Grimes found himself at the center of a rumored celebrity hook-up when some tabloids began reporting that Grimes was spotted getting cozy at a party with Academy Award–winning actress Charlize Theron.
At the time, Theron was single, having ended her relationship with longtime love actor Stuart Townsend in 2010. Reports claimed the actors were seen being flirty and had major chemistry, and the Oscar winner seductively led Grimes on the dance floor. While neither actor ever publicly confirmed or denied the reports, the now-defunct celebrity fact-checking website Gossip Cop quickly debunked the story (International Business Times).
Very soon after, Theron began publicly dating actor Sean Penn. The relationship lasted two years, with the two A-list actors calling it quits in 2015. Meanwhile, Grimes' career continued to take off with his role in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy.
Grimes and Rodrigues are a happy family of three as he moves on from Yellowstone
While Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes have remained relatively private about their relationship, the couple have opened up occasionally about their marriage and life together. Rodrigues regularly shares glimpses of her and Grimes' life together, with her most recent post at the time of publication celebrating Grimes' performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The couple share a love for country music, with Grimes revealing in a Rolling Stone interview that he and Rodrigues are both fans of country singer Colter Wall.
Meanwhile, with "Yellowstone" wrapping up in December 2024, Grimes is ready and happy to move on to the next chapter of his life. His next big role is the film "Eddington," boasting a star-studded cast of actors, including Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone and Oscar nominee Austin Butler. He also has numerous upcoming tour dates to promote his self-titled debut album. Still, Grimes' greatest pride and joy comes from being a husband and father, as evidenced by his final Instagram post of 2024.