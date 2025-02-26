Inside Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes' Relationship History

Luke Grimes has starred in various memorable films, including "American Sniper" and the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy. However, his breakout role came on the critically acclaimed television series "Yellowstone," where he played Kayce Dutton. Grimes, also a musician, released his self-titled debut album in March 2024. It was a busy year for the actor/musician, as he also welcomed his first child with wife Bianca Rodrigues.

Grimes and Bianca's first child come six years after the couple tied the knot in November 2018. It is unclear when Grimes and the Brazilian model first began dating, as the two have kept their relationship relatively private. Rodrigues did not share a post of her and Grimes on Instagram until 2019, after they were already married. Whatever the story of how they met, the two appear happy together almost a decade later, with Grimes stressing in an interview with USA Today that he and Rodrigues will be together forever. While it's clear Grimes has settled into life as a husband and father, he has had an interesting relationship history before meeting Rodrigues.