Tragic Details About Ree Drummond

Charlie was Ree Drummond and her family's Bassett Hound, frequently making appearances on her Food Network show and her social media account. As Drummond made her way to the top, she made sure Charlie got to share some of the glory.

The celebrity chef dipped a different toe in the writing pool with a string of children's books inspired by her very own pup. The "Charlie the Ranch Dog" series is written entirely from his perspective, its first book being published in 2011, with four subsequent books following.

Charlie was a beloved friend and companion to many beyond the Drummond Ranch, so when he passed away from lymphoma in 2017, Drummond broke the heartbreaking news on her blog the day Charlie went to a better place: "I've sobbed off and on ever since, mostly because of all the good memories of the best dog a family could ever, ever have. He lived a full life out here with the cows and the rabbits, and I'm so grateful he was ours." She then went on the include a segment addressed to parents of youngsters that know Charlie about what they should disclose following his passing, and made one message abundantly clear: he was oh so loved.

