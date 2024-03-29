The Pioneer Woman's Weight Loss Transformation Had Rumors Flying

While there are several untold truths of the Pioneer Woman that you might not know about, lifestyle mogul Ree Drummond is adamant that using Ozempic to lose weight is not one of them. The Food Network star has lost around 50 pounds since embarking on a personal wellness journey in early 2021, as outlined in a June 2021 blog post. Drummond wrote that she hoped her story could be inspirational to others and described herself as "a 52-year-old lover of food and avoider of exercise."

As if to put the rumor mill to rest before it even started, the Pioneer Woman founder began her story with a list of things she didn't do to lose weight. Drummond said she didn't use a Keto diet, intermittent fasting, a personal trainer, specialty diet foods, or a weight loss program like Weight Watchers or Noom.

Three years later in March 2024, Drummond revisited her initial blog post to clarify that she had also not taken Ozempic, Wegovy, or similar medications to facilitate weight loss. Her reasoning was simple: she didn't even know the drugs existed back in 2021. "But," she clarified, "you'll never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction."