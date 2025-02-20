Nepo-Baby Face-Off: Kai Trump's Match With Tiger Woods' Son Could Be Her Big Break

Nepo-baby — or should we say nepo-grandbaby — Kai Trump is putting her famous golfing skills to the test. And, as far as nepo-babies in the golf world go, Kai has the ultimate opponent. One of the most famous golfers in history, Tiger Woods, has two kids, and Kai is about to go head-to-head with his son, Charlie Woods, at the Junior Invitational golf tournament at the Sage Valley Golf Club in South Carolina.

Sixty golfers will compete in the competition in March. And it's safe to say that there will be plenty of eyes on these two young sports stars, in particular. It's clear that golf skills run in the Woods genes. Charlie has earned second place in the PNC Championship with Tiger twice and will be competing in the World Junior Golf Championship. We all know that Donald Trump has earned a questionable reputation on the golf course despite a clear commitment to the game. Donald spent one-third of the first month of his second term in office on the golf course, but he's still getting out-golfed by his oldest granddaughter. 17-year-old Kai has made a commitment to play golf at the University of Miami and is headed for sports stardom.

