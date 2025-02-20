Nepo-Baby Face-Off: Kai Trump's Match With Tiger Woods' Son Could Be Her Big Break
Nepo-baby — or should we say nepo-grandbaby — Kai Trump is putting her famous golfing skills to the test. And, as far as nepo-babies in the golf world go, Kai has the ultimate opponent. One of the most famous golfers in history, Tiger Woods, has two kids, and Kai is about to go head-to-head with his son, Charlie Woods, at the Junior Invitational golf tournament at the Sage Valley Golf Club in South Carolina.
Sixty golfers will compete in the competition in March. And it's safe to say that there will be plenty of eyes on these two young sports stars, in particular. It's clear that golf skills run in the Woods genes. Charlie has earned second place in the PNC Championship with Tiger twice and will be competing in the World Junior Golf Championship. We all know that Donald Trump has earned a questionable reputation on the golf course despite a clear commitment to the game. Donald spent one-third of the first month of his second term in office on the golf course, but he's still getting out-golfed by his oldest granddaughter. 17-year-old Kai has made a commitment to play golf at the University of Miami and is headed for sports stardom.
Kai Trump's golf career is in full swing
Just a few days prior to the news that Kai Trump and Charlie Woods are headed to this year's Junior Invitational golf tournament, Kai was photographed walking with Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational. Surprisingly, the Trump/Woods connection doesn't end there. On February 9, Tiger headed to Trump International Golf Club at Mar-a-Lago, where he played a round of golf alongside Kai's famous grandfather.
🚨📸🇺🇸 #PHOTO: Tiger Woods arrived at the Genesis Invitational this morning alongside Donald Trump's grand-daughter, @kaitrump. pic.twitter.com/QMGGxBHOtr
— TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 16, 2025
Kai is certainly drawing plenty of attention to her favorite sport. In addition to her skills on the course, she has a popular social media presence dedicated to her golf career. Her @kaitrumpgolfer Instagram account has 1.6 million followers, and her YouTube channel also boasts over one million subscribers. Kai also recently secured an endorsement deal with TaylorMade Golf, an honor that is also held by none other than Tiger, as well as many other famous golfers. It's clear that Kai and her golf talents are going places. So, while Donald Trump may have always wanted his son Barron Trump to play the sport, it's safe to assume he's happy that his granddaughter's future on the golf course looks like a hole-in-one.