Golfer Kai Trump Is Surprisingly Good At The Sport Donald Always Wanted Barron To Play
With Donald Trump gearing up for a second term in the White House, the world's attention is focused squarely on his family, especially his oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, who made her public debut at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Kai is growing up fast — and so is Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump. But, while Barron is focused on his college education, Kai has been taking advantage of her newfound fame (and her grandfather's reelection buzz) and started posting vlogs on her YouTube channel. While getting ready for her school's homecoming dance, for instance, Kai filmed every detail, including shooting some last-minute hoops on the family's basketball court — in her homecoming dress and high heels, no less.
Kai seemed pretty adept at the sport, managing three decent shots in a row. While Trump fans are surely proud of her, Kai's grandfather is likely thrilled that his granddaughter is showing an interest in basketball. In January 2024, Donald discussed Barron's impressive height (he was already 6 feet 7 inches at just 18 years old) during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, casually remarking that his son would make a great basketball player. But sadly, Barron wasn't really interested in the sport. "He said, well I like soccer, Dad, actually. I thought, at your height I like basketball better but you can't talk them into everything," the former president said (via the Daily Mail).
Barron's father isn't the only one who hoped that his son would find a place on the basketball court either. Sports fans have also been begging Barron on social media to consider a career in basketball since his impressive height would no doubt give him an edge. Kai might not be as tall as Barron, but she clearly has more of an interest in the sport — not to mention a demonstrable talent for it.
Kai actually wants to be a professional golfer
Kai Trump might be able to shoot some hoops, but if Donald Trump is hoping she'll take to basketball, he's bargaining on the wrong grandchild. In 2024, Kai proudly informed Fox News that she's hoping to become a professional golfer someday. "That's really my goal and I'm working every day towards that," Kai confirmed. She already has a SportsRecruits profile, which details her various achievements to date. Impressively, Kai is on her high school's varsity golf team and even serves as the captain too.
Likewise, her profile also notes that she's already been honing her golf skills for over a decade. Donald is no doubt impressed with Kai's interest in golf. She mentioned how she and her grandfather enjoy challenging each other on the course during her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention, adding that the divisive politician often calls her to talk about the sport at length. "He calls me in the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his," Kai revealed (via YouTube).