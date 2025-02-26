Why Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Misses Her John Mayer Romance

Actor Jennifer Aniston has had her share of high profile relationships over the years. The "Friends" star dated Vince Vaughn, was previously married to Brad Pitt, and later wed Justin Theroux. But while those relationships made the headlines, it's the one with musician John Mayer that she perhaps misses the most.

In a 2024 Life & Style article, a source revealed that Aniston's 2008/2009 relationship with Mayer was unlike anything she had before. This was due to the fact that Mayer wasn't competing with Aniston, since the two were in separate industries.

The List consulted exclusively with Susan Winter, Relationship Expert and bestselling author of "Breakup Triage: The Cure for Heartache," and she believes this separation is important. "When two people share the same profession, competition and jealousy have a fertile breeding ground — especially when one's success outpaces the other's." In contrast, Winter highlighted the positive aspects of a couple who work in different arenas. "Having a partner in an unrelated industry puts an additional barrier between the urge to compare or compete."

