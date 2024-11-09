How Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Really Feels About Ex-Husbands Brad Pitt & Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston has long accepted that not every love story can have a fairy tale ending. The "Friends" alum — and the public — once thought she'd found her Prince Charming in Brad Pitt, but just five years after they tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Malibu, California, their marriage crumbled and ended in divorce in October 2005. Three years later, Aniston suggested in an interview with Vogue that she no longer believed that her real-life relationships have to be as perfect as those in the books she'd read as a child. "Whoever said everything has to be forever, that's setting your hopes too high. It's too much pressure. And I think if you put that pressure on yourself — because I did! Fairy tale! It has to be the right one! — that's unattainable," she said.

Still, Aniston took another shot at "happily ever after" when she married her second husband Justin Theroux in a surprise wedding in 2015 after three years of engagement. But the marriage was over in less than three years, with the two stars calling it quits in early 2018. Both divorces, especially the first, sparked endless speculation and tabloid articles, with Aniston often being painted as heartbroken or scorned even years after the end of her marriages.

Regardless of what the tabloids say, however, an insider told Us Weekly that Aniston is on good terms with both of her ex-husbands. "Jen's moved on from her past relationships without hard feelings. She doesn't burn bridges," the source said.

