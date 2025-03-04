Lauren Sanchez's Former Romance With Tony Gonzalez Is Raising Eyebrows For Sports Fans

Former news anchor Lauren Sánchez is perhaps best known for being the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. While the couple has been engaged since 2023, no wedding plans have been announced as of writing, leading some to speculate a marriage may not happen. But while many are looking ahead into Sánchez's future, some sports fans are now looking into her past. Oddly enough, her connections to both are linked together.

Sánchez had a relationship with NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez in the early 2000s and the former couple have a son together. This fact was news to some when it was pointed out in a January 2025 post on X (formerly Twitter). While the woman in the photo with the former standout tight end is actually his wife, October, Tony does work as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video's NFL coverage. This means that Sánchez's former partner is employed by her current fiancé. One X user wrote "Hiring your wife's baby father sound like a Tyler Perry film plot." Another user wasn't there to comment but merely observe, saying, "I'm just here for the jokes." Though many users pointed out that Tony was indeed pictured with his wife, it didn't change the fact that the odd connection between him and his ex took center stage.

