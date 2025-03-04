Lauren Sanchez's Former Romance With Tony Gonzalez Is Raising Eyebrows For Sports Fans
Former news anchor Lauren Sánchez is perhaps best known for being the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. While the couple has been engaged since 2023, no wedding plans have been announced as of writing, leading some to speculate a marriage may not happen. But while many are looking ahead into Sánchez's future, some sports fans are now looking into her past. Oddly enough, her connections to both are linked together.
Sánchez had a relationship with NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez in the early 2000s and the former couple have a son together. This fact was news to some when it was pointed out in a January 2025 post on X (formerly Twitter). While the woman in the photo with the former standout tight end is actually his wife, October, Tony does work as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video's NFL coverage. This means that Sánchez's former partner is employed by her current fiancé. One X user wrote "Hiring your wife's baby father sound like a Tyler Perry film plot." Another user wasn't there to comment but merely observe, saying, "I'm just here for the jokes." Though many users pointed out that Tony was indeed pictured with his wife, it didn't change the fact that the odd connection between him and his ex took center stage.
Lauren Sánchez is still close with ex Tony Gonzalez, despite engagement to Jeff Bezos
Sánchez, Bezos, and Gonzalez appear to get along very well, based on Bezos' New Year's Eve party photos on Instagram. The celebration included Gonzalez and Nikko, the son Gonzalez shares with Sánchez. "We had so much fun last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with family," Bezos wrote in the now-deleted post (via Page Six). Sánchez, who's undergone a stunning transformation over the years, has been seen together with both Bezos and Gonzalez several times over the years.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, responding to a question on how she and Bezos "successfully blended families," Sánchez said, "My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son's father, Tony [Gonzalez]... Tony and his wife [October "Tobie" Gonzalez] are my best friends." Though the arrangement may seem odd to some, Sánchez shares a relationship with Gonzalez that's built on respect and closeness, though the two are no longer together. Gonzalez's role as a football analyst for Amazon Prime Video apparently hasn't been an issue, as he and Bezos also seem to have a great relationship.