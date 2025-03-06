Inside The Real-Life Legal Drama Between Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan & Cole Hauser
Taylor Sheridan is one of the most popular and successful creators working in Hollywood. His hit series "Yellowstone," formerly starring Kevin Costner, is a fan favorite and has spawned two spinoffs: "1883," "1923," and a third, "The Madison," which is in development. But while Sheridan's success is undeniable, it's not kept him out of the headlines, as he actually sued one of his lead actors, Cole Hauser.
The lawsuit happened in November of 2023, when Sheridan's company, Bosque Ranch, which produces Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee, alleged trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising against Hauser's coffee company. Hauser, who portrayed Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, is the co-founder of Free Rein Coffee, a company with the mission of giving a free cup of coffee to those who serve -– like soldiers and nurses -– for every bag of coffee that's purchased. The basis of the lawsuit was the similarities between both company's logos, and the cowboy look of both brands as well.
"Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods," the lawsuit read (via People).
Taylor Sheridan and Cole Hauser got into a fight before their 2023 legal drama
In December of 2024, just one month after "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch sued series star Cole Hauser's coffee company for trademark infringement, the lawsuit was dropped. According to a piece published by the Midland Reporter-Telegram in January of 2024, the dismissal means that moving forward, Sheridan's company cannot file another suit against Hauser's Free Rein coffee.
While neither man has publicly commented on the lawsuit, it's not the first time that they've had issues. In a 2022 Men's Journal interview, Hauser claimed that he and Sheridan got into a fight the second time they saw each other. "I don't think there's anything wrong with fighting," Hauser admitted. "Sometimes I'm just tired of words, so let's beat the s**t out of each other."
Any problems between Sheridan and Hauser appear to be resolved, as Deadline reported in December of 2024 that a "Yellowstone" spinoff starring Hauser and co-star Kelly Reilly was in the works.