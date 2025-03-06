Inside The Real-Life Legal Drama Between Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan & Cole Hauser

Taylor Sheridan is one of the most popular and successful creators working in Hollywood. His hit series "Yellowstone," formerly starring Kevin Costner, is a fan favorite and has spawned two spinoffs: "1883," "1923," and a third, "The Madison," which is in development. But while Sheridan's success is undeniable, it's not kept him out of the headlines, as he actually sued one of his lead actors, Cole Hauser.

The lawsuit happened in November of 2023, when Sheridan's company, Bosque Ranch, which produces Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee, alleged trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising against Hauser's coffee company. Hauser, who portrayed Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, is the co-founder of Free Rein Coffee, a company with the mission of giving a free cup of coffee to those who serve -– like soldiers and nurses -– for every bag of coffee that's purchased. The basis of the lawsuit was the similarities between both company's logos, and the cowboy look of both brands as well.

"Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods," the lawsuit read (via People).

