The Rare Health Condition Venus Williams Lives With

Venus Williams is one seriously busy woman. From playing professional tennis and winning seven grand slam titles to running her own interior design company, V Starr Interiors, and campaigning for good causes, Williams just might be a real-life superwoman. However, there's a lot you may not know about the tennis star. While it seems her life is perfect and she has it all, there's one major struggle Williams has been open about. A struggle so serious that up until she was medically diagnosed and given medication, she told Prevention, "Just being alive was very uncomfortable."

In 2011, Williams was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease known as Sjögren's syndrome. A disorder that attacks the body's moisture-producing glands, such as the salivary glands and tear glands, causing chronic dry mouth and eyes, along with a range of other symptoms that include extreme fatigue and joint pain. Williams got candid about her struggles with the disease in her 2019 interview with Prevention.

In the interview, she explained that her symptoms began in 2004. Williams often experienced shortness of breath and fatigue, and it only got worse. She sought answers as it was affecting the quality of her everyday life. Despite being a tennis superstar and having access to the best healthcare providers, seven years passed before she got the Sjögren's syndrome diagnosis. A diagnosis she will likely have to live with for the rest of her life.

