Tragic Health Issues Halsey Has Dealt With

This article includes references to suicide, pregnancy loss, and eating disorders.

Halsey's road to success has been paved with challenges. Speaking to Billboard in 2016, Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, shared that she didn't quite fit in with her peers in high school and was bullied relentlessly for it. The singer also divulged that they were admitted into a psychiatric hospital following a suicide attempt at 17 and a bipolar disorder diagnosis. Then, in her Rolling Stone interview later that same year, Halsey shared that she dropped out of community college at 19, and her parents understandably weren't too pleased. In fact, they kicked Halsey out of the house, cut off her access to their health insurance, and took her off their phone plan. The pop star recalled only having about $9 to their name at the time so they mostly survived on $1 pizza slices and energy drinks.

Similarly, when the "Without Me" hitmaker spoke at the 2019 Ending Youth Homelessness event, she admitted to even considering sex work as a means to get by, sharing, "My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal," (via YouTube). In addition to dealing with all these problems, the singer also faced several physical health issues. In fact, in a 2022 TikTok video, she acknowledged using some of these problems as inspiration for the visuals in her "Love and Power" tour. As Billboard noted, the singer also candidly disclosed, "I've been kind of sick most of my adult life," and they weren't being hyperbolic.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org