What Orlando Bloom And Miranda Kerr's Coparenting Relationship Is Really Like
Are Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom still friends after their divorce? One thing thing that's clear is that they still have a lot of respect for each other and that they are crushing co-parenting. They have received various levels of praise for putting their son, Flynn, first versus putting him through the stress of disgruntled parents. And while both of them have moved on to new relationships, Kerr and Bloom still make headlines together for their co-parenting relationship.
"It's important to put your own upset behind you, make peace for your own good and move forward," Kerr said on the "Moments with Candace Parker" podcast in 2021. "At the end of the day, we actually did that in a healthy way. We're friends now. ... Whenever he would try to get into anything else, I'd be like, 'Hold up. Is this about Flynn?' We make choices based on that still to this day."
They have continued to be cordial with each other and also find kinship in their current significant others instead of creating a toxic environment. Bloom and Kerr ended their relationship when Flynn was only 2 years old, so this co-parenting experience has been present for most of his life.
Flynn gained bonus parents
Miranda Kerr is now married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and Orlando Bloom is in a relationship with Katy Perry. Flynn's bonus parents also focus on being "Team Flynn." Miranda Kerr specifically has nothing bad to say about Katy Perry. "I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with," she stated in a Mom.com article. "Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along."
In fact, in a 2024 interview with Audacy, Katy Perry stated that Flynn is the only family member who gets to hear her music and present an opinion. "I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13, and he has a really good ear. ... he's probably the best person out of my whole family."
Additionally, Spiegel praised Kerr and Bloom for their ability to co-parent, and he enjoys having active involvement in Flynn's life. "I am in no way a replacement for Flynn's dad. I feel like [I'm part of] Team Flynn," he said in an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine in 2020. He reflected on their co-parenting experience and explained that he considered it a unique situation because it focuses so heavily on the child by creating this togetherness between all of the adults in his life.