What Orlando Bloom And Miranda Kerr's Coparenting Relationship Is Really Like

Are Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom still friends after their divorce? One thing thing that's clear is that they still have a lot of respect for each other and that they are crushing co-parenting. They have received various levels of praise for putting their son, Flynn, first versus putting him through the stress of disgruntled parents. And while both of them have moved on to new relationships, Kerr and Bloom still make headlines together for their co-parenting relationship.

Advertisement

"It's important to put your own upset behind you, make peace for your own good and move forward," Kerr said on the "Moments with Candace Parker" podcast in 2021. "At the end of the day, we actually did that in a healthy way. We're friends now. ... Whenever he would try to get into anything else, I'd be like, 'Hold up. Is this about Flynn?' We make choices based on that still to this day."

They have continued to be cordial with each other and also find kinship in their current significant others instead of creating a toxic environment. Bloom and Kerr ended their relationship when Flynn was only 2 years old, so this co-parenting experience has been present for most of his life.