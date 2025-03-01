Kelly Ripa Had A Painfully Awkward Interaction With Robert De Niro

Kelly Ripa is a decorated talk show host with years of experience under her belt. For example, she used to co-host "Regis and Kelly" with the late Regis Philbin. After his retirement, she worked alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark." She has since moved onto podcasts with her show "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa."

During an episode of "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Ripa hosted an interview with Henry Winkler. The episode is titled "Henry Winkler: Has Never Jumped The Shark" referencing the infamous "Happy Days" scene that spawned the popular phrase for storylines that are a bit too outrageous.

On the topic of outrageous things, they swapped fascinating stories about the one and only Robert De Niro. Funny enough, Ripa described an incident that occurred just a few hours after De Niro had appeared on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" (which she hosted, of course).