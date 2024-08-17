The Most Inappropriate Outfits Kelly Ripa Has Ever Worn

Kelly Ripa took over as co-host of "Live!" back in 2001, and she's been helping fans start their mornings with laughter ever since. Ripa has hosted over 3,700 episodes over the course of over two decades. And, that means that she has had to sport quite a few outfits on the air. Ripa has had many fashion hits while in the public eye, but being in the spotlight as much as she is means that the occasional fashion miss is basically inevitable. Ripa has worn her fair share of inappropriate outfits over the years, and we're taking a trip down bad fashion memory lane.

From wearing see-through dresses on red carpets to having wardrobe malfunctions on national television, while some of Ripa's fashion mistakes haven't been entirely her fault, she does get the blame for others. And, we're not the first fashion fans to critique Ripa's wardrobe. In a 2019 interview with People, Ripa opened up about her then-18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos' opinions on her style. "She just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful, but then I think that means that I've gotten something right," she said, adding, "I don't think your teenage daughters should like what you're wearing."

So, even if her daughter disapproves of her outfit mishaps, Ripa knows that when it comes to fashion, you can't make an omelette without breaking eggs. Or, in her case, you can't have great style without occasionally wearing pants that are way, way too tight.

