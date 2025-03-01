What Victoria Beckham And Nicola Peltz Had To Say About Those Viral Feud Rumors

Victoria Beckham is one of the most well-known figures in the world, so there is no surprise that joining the Beckham family can seem intimidating. Rumors of a feud between the former Spice Girl and her daughter-in-law, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, began to swirl following her marriage to Victoria and David Beckham's son, Brooklyn Beckham, in 2022. People had expected Nicola to wear a gown designed by her famed mother-in-law for the ceremony, but she opted to wear a custom Valentino Couture gown to their wedding. She proudly showed off the dress in Vogue, which included a square neckline with thick straps, gloves made with French lace, and a long veil with embroidered details that was as long as her train.

The "Lola" star addressed the rumors in several interviews since their wedding, including during her cover feature with Cosmopolitan where she attempted to squash the rumors once and for all, saying, "I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things." Nicola added how weird it was to see lies being spread about a situation the public knows nothing about. And though Victoria has not publicly addressed the rumors, she has made sure to show love and support to Brooklyn, and Nicola on social media.