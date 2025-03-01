What Victoria Beckham And Nicola Peltz Had To Say About Those Viral Feud Rumors
Victoria Beckham is one of the most well-known figures in the world, so there is no surprise that joining the Beckham family can seem intimidating. Rumors of a feud between the former Spice Girl and her daughter-in-law, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, began to swirl following her marriage to Victoria and David Beckham's son, Brooklyn Beckham, in 2022. People had expected Nicola to wear a gown designed by her famed mother-in-law for the ceremony, but she opted to wear a custom Valentino Couture gown to their wedding. She proudly showed off the dress in Vogue, which included a square neckline with thick straps, gloves made with French lace, and a long veil with embroidered details that was as long as her train.
The "Lola" star addressed the rumors in several interviews since their wedding, including during her cover feature with Cosmopolitan where she attempted to squash the rumors once and for all, saying, "I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things." Nicola added how weird it was to see lies being spread about a situation the public knows nothing about. And though Victoria has not publicly addressed the rumors, she has made sure to show love and support to Brooklyn, and Nicola on social media.
Nicola Peltz says the wedding dress situation was mere circumstance
In an interview with Variety, Nicola Peltz Beckham said that she wanted to wear a dress made by Victoria Beckham, but things just did not work out. "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress." Brooklyn Peltz added in the same interview, "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."
Because Victoria has not addressed her alleged feud with Nicola, some people have taken this silence and run with it. At the launch of Brooklyn's hot sauce Cloud 23 shared on Victoria's Instagram, Nicola wore a black blazer bodysuit with black stockings and high heels. Though Victoria captioned the post to share how proud she was of her son, commenters thought Nicola's outfit was inappropriate. One person wrote: "You are so intelligent, but your son's wife is not. She doesn't even know how to dress in front of you and your husband." Another person claimed Victoria did not look happy with the way she was dressed.
Victoria Beckham lets fashion do the talking
Though Nicola Peltz Beckham didn't wear a gown made by her mother-in-law for her wedding, she has sported some Victoria Beckham designs. In fact, Victoria designed Nicola's red carpet look for the premiere of her movie "Lola." The look included a white corset top and matching flared pants. Nicola beamed in photos with her mother-in-law, who sported a black blazer over creased black pants.
Victoria didn't stop there, sharing photos from the premiere on Instagram and writing a caption to express how she really feels about Nicola. "We could not be more proud of you! Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola," Victoria wrote. She also tagged Nicola in a post thanking her family for their support at an event.
In March 2024, Victoria shared a video of her and Nicola dancing to the Spice Girls hit "Say You'll Be There" on a yacht while wearing bunny ears. Nicola commented, "I love you so much!" Commenters couldn't get enough of the pair with even Old Navy writing, "MIL Goals." Another commenter said, "Your daughter-in-law is so lucky to have a mother-in-law who loves her so much!" So much for a feud.