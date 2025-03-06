Taylor Swift's Glitter Freckles Caused Chaos For The Business That Created Them

Taylor Swift wore glitter freckles, and her fans went wild. Whether you're a Swiftie or not, we're all aware at this point that Swift has some serious power over her fans, and it's safe to say she has become one of the most influential figures of our time. According to Pollstar, the pop star's "The Eras Tour" became the first to surpass the $1 billion gross profit mark. If that doesn't tell you how impactful she is, what will?

Wherever she goes, whatever she does or wears, and even what she eats makes headlines, with fans right behind her selling out the items to feel more connected to her. For example, a skort she wore sold out within minutes of the brand being identified on a fan's Instagram account. And, of course, her fans quickly sold out the crystal-embedded denim shorts she was seen wearing at an NFL game.

The effect happened again when Swift attended the Kansans City Chiefs game on October 7, 2024, and was spotted rooting for Travis Kelce with the most shimmering face. The photos went viral (obviously), and it was quickly identified that the $16 glitter freckles she wore were from a small business called Fazit Beauty. Thanks to Swift, the business captured widespread attention. According to an interview with the co-founder Aliett Buttelman by the DailyMail, the pop sensation has helped the business's sales and website traffic surge by 2,500%. What a sensation, right?

