Taylor Swift's Glitter Freckles Caused Chaos For The Business That Created Them
Taylor Swift wore glitter freckles, and her fans went wild. Whether you're a Swiftie or not, we're all aware at this point that Swift has some serious power over her fans, and it's safe to say she has become one of the most influential figures of our time. According to Pollstar, the pop star's "The Eras Tour" became the first to surpass the $1 billion gross profit mark. If that doesn't tell you how impactful she is, what will?
Wherever she goes, whatever she does or wears, and even what she eats makes headlines, with fans right behind her selling out the items to feel more connected to her. For example, a skort she wore sold out within minutes of the brand being identified on a fan's Instagram account. And, of course, her fans quickly sold out the crystal-embedded denim shorts she was seen wearing at an NFL game.
The effect happened again when Swift attended the Kansans City Chiefs game on October 7, 2024, and was spotted rooting for Travis Kelce with the most shimmering face. The photos went viral (obviously), and it was quickly identified that the $16 glitter freckles she wore were from a small business called Fazit Beauty. Thanks to Swift, the business captured widespread attention. According to an interview with the co-founder Aliett Buttelman by the DailyMail, the pop sensation has helped the business's sales and website traffic surge by 2,500%. What a sensation, right?
Did Taylor Swift hear the manifestation calls of this small business?
When it was confirmed that Taylor Swift was wearing glitter freckles from Fazit Beauty, no one was more delighted than the founders themselves. One of the founders, Aliett Buttelman, cried tears of joy. In a now-viral TikTok video, you can see Buttelman crying and smiling when she realizes Swift has worn her glitter patches.
However, people were skeptical and questioned Buttelman on how she was so sure the glitter freckles were the ones from Fazit Beauty. Buttelman made a response video on TikTok and explained that she'd actually sent Swift's makeup artist the product. Buttelman also informed her viewers that she had actually made a TikTok about it being her "sole mission" for Swift to wear the glitter freckles. Adoring Swifties commented with supportive messages like one that said, "Look at your manifestation!!! Patience. Love this story so much." The commenter went on to say that they'd also placed their first order with Fazit Beauty.
Buttelman revealed that Fazit Beauty's patches had experienced a surge in sales during "The Eras Tour." However, once Swift was spotted with them on, Buttelman said the response was "nothing short of incredible." She told the DailyMail that their small team was "working overtime to keep up with demand." With this kind of influence, it's no wonder why Swift is making millions at each concert.