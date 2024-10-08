Taylor Swift Is Back To Rooting On Travis Kelce And Her Sparkly Look Steals The Spotlight (Again)
It's all in the details for the stunning Taylor Swift, who had all eyes on her once more at the Kansas City Chiefs' fifth game of the season on October 7, 2024. The pop star had notably been a no-show since the second week but she was there to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, looking suitably glam in an off-shoulder plaid red and grey mini dress. But it wasn't the dress, gorgeous as it was, that had fashion Twitter buzzing; it was the extra details. Swift's glossy red lips, winged eyes, and gorgeous sparkly freckles elevated the outfit from cute to ethereal, giving us a strong flashback to her bedazzled makeup from the 2022 VMAs.
Taylor Swift has arrived for Monday Night Football 🌟
📺 #NOvsKC | 8:15 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t6gU95nJsM
— ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2024
The "Bad Blood" hitmaker's spaceship earrings also highlighted the whimsical vibe she was clearly going for. Even Travis's brother, and fellow NFL star, Jason Kelce, who worked as an ESPN analyst for the match in question, couldn't help but notice. While discussing Travis's previous performances, the camera cut to the singer-songwriter's entrance, and Jason — like everyone else — was momentarily distracted. "Hey, look at that now," he said as Swift walked in, adding, "That looks good" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Travis also seemed energized by his girlfriend's presence, delivering one of his best performances of the season.
Taylor Swift hung out with Brittany Mahomes and Chariah Gordon during the Chiefs game
Despite the rising tensions in the country's politics, Taylor Swift evidently has little intention of changing her friend group. While she and Brittany Mahomes may have toned down their BFF moments publicly, there's no doubting the pair is still on good terms. Clearly, Donald Trump's attempt to torpedo their friendship wasn't successful. The "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker not only hugged Mahomes but also sat beside her at the Chiefs game. However, Mahomes seems to have given up on stealing Swift's gameday style. The pregnant mom of two channeled a different pop star for the match, wearing a lookalike of Britney Spears' iconic red leather outfit from the "Oops!... I Did It Again" music video.
She even posted "Oops, we did it again" on her Instagram Story while bragging about the Chiefs' fifth win in their unbeaten streak. Likewise, Swift and her less-controversial WAG pal Chariah Gordon also made a video discussing the team's impressive winning streak. "I think we feel really good about this win. We're 5-0," Gordon, who posted the clip on her own Instagram Story, opined. The "Shake It Off" hitmaker was in total agreement, adding, "Going into a bye week. [...] Perfect is the word." Fingers crossed that the Chiefs maintain their winning streak so we can continue enjoying Swift's fashion-forward gameday looks.