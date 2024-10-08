Taylor Swift Is Back To Rooting On Travis Kelce And Her Sparkly Look Steals The Spotlight (Again)

Despite the rising tensions in the country's politics, Taylor Swift evidently has little intention of changing her friend group. While she and Brittany Mahomes may have toned down their BFF moments publicly, there's no doubting the pair is still on good terms. Clearly, Donald Trump's attempt to torpedo their friendship wasn't successful. The "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker not only hugged Mahomes but also sat beside her at the Chiefs game. However, Mahomes seems to have given up on stealing Swift's gameday style. The pregnant mom of two channeled a different pop star for the match, wearing a lookalike of Britney Spears' iconic red leather outfit from the "Oops!... I Did It Again" music video.

She even posted "Oops, we did it again" on her Instagram Story while bragging about the Chiefs' fifth win in their unbeaten streak. Likewise, Swift and her less-controversial WAG pal Chariah Gordon also made a video discussing the team's impressive winning streak. "I think we feel really good about this win. We're 5-0," Gordon, who posted the clip on her own Instagram Story, opined. The "Shake It Off" hitmaker was in total agreement, adding, "Going into a bye week. [...] Perfect is the word." Fingers crossed that the Chiefs maintain their winning streak so we can continue enjoying Swift's fashion-forward gameday looks.