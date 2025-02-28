Red Flags In Dua Lipa & Callum Turner's Relationship

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationship has become one of our favorites thanks to their super stylish, candid snaps on the streets of London, New York, and beyond. Ever since they were first spotted together in early 2024, the talented stars have looked effortlessly chic and happy together, but dig a little deeper and this romance has a few red flags that aren't giving us "Radical Optimism."

Just one is their very different approaches to social media. Despite being a famous actor in films like the "Fantastic Beasts" series, Turner doesn't have any public accounts and has made it clear he's against sharing his life online. He even told ES Magazine "neither" in 2019 when asked if he preferred Instagram or Facebook, giving the cut symbol with his hand to his neck. Lipa, though, regularly updates her millions of Instagram and Facebook followers, often sharing photos and videos with her man. In December 2024, she confirmed they spent the holidays together in a sweet Christmas Instagram post. "Home for the holidays[,] sending you all so much love," she wrote. The following month, she posted a cute clip of her partner kissing her on the forehead.

Of course, that means Turner can't (or won't) post sweet insights into their relationship or affirmations for the "New Rules" singer, which could lead to her feeling resentment or like their relationship is one-sided in public. Equally, differing approaches to social media can cause contention, especially if one person is an avid user and the other is vehemently against the medium. And that's not all we've noticed between these two that we can't just gloss over.