Red Flags In Dua Lipa & Callum Turner's Relationship
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationship has become one of our favorites thanks to their super stylish, candid snaps on the streets of London, New York, and beyond. Ever since they were first spotted together in early 2024, the talented stars have looked effortlessly chic and happy together, but dig a little deeper and this romance has a few red flags that aren't giving us "Radical Optimism."
Just one is their very different approaches to social media. Despite being a famous actor in films like the "Fantastic Beasts" series, Turner doesn't have any public accounts and has made it clear he's against sharing his life online. He even told ES Magazine "neither" in 2019 when asked if he preferred Instagram or Facebook, giving the cut symbol with his hand to his neck. Lipa, though, regularly updates her millions of Instagram and Facebook followers, often sharing photos and videos with her man. In December 2024, she confirmed they spent the holidays together in a sweet Christmas Instagram post. "Home for the holidays[,] sending you all so much love," she wrote. The following month, she posted a cute clip of her partner kissing her on the forehead.
Of course, that means Turner can't (or won't) post sweet insights into their relationship or affirmations for the "New Rules" singer, which could lead to her feeling resentment or like their relationship is one-sided in public. Equally, differing approaches to social media can cause contention, especially if one person is an avid user and the other is vehemently against the medium. And that's not all we've noticed between these two that we can't just gloss over.
Callum Turner wanted a 'low-key' life before dating Dua Lipa
Not only do Callum Turner and Dua Lipa have differing takes on social media, they also seemingly have opposing views on fame. Lipa is a regular at big award shows and red carpets, appearing everywhere from the Grammys to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. But Turner prefers to go under the radar. "[I try] not to play with fame that much, so it doesn't then play with me," he told the Independent in 2020. "I don't go to events and I don't have Instagram. I have a pretty low-key life and I enjoy that, but also I love acting. There are people like Viggo Mortensen and Javier Bardem who are really low-key but who have amazing careers. Daniel Day-Lewis! You know nothing about that guy," he said.
That may be a red flag where Lipa is concerned though, as her life is so public. The star is a regular in gossip columns and can't step out of her house without being snapped by the paparazzi. If the two can't compromise on attending events together and speaking openly about their private lives in interviews, they may find their lifestyles aren't compatible.
Her busy schedule caused problems in past relationships
Dua Lipa is one of the most in-demand pop stars in the world, which means she's super busy the majority of the time, and that reportedly caused problems in Lipa's past relationships. The star split with Isaac Carew in 2019, and a source told The Sun her packed schedule got in the way. "They wanted to make things work, and things were great between them for a while, but she is just getting busier and busier," they said. "She is gearing up to release new music and has basically been performing across the world non-stop for the past three years so it's been tough."
Lipa's fierce dedication to her career was also blamed for her split with Romain Gavras four years later. "She has blinkers on when it comes to her career ... Romain considered Dua to be a workaholic, but she doesn't plan on slowing down for anything or anyone," another The Sun insider shared.
If Lipa isn't willing to embrace more downtime to spend quality time with Callum Turner, that could be a red flag, especially as he has a career of his own, which could limit his ability to join her as she jets around the world. "Long-distance relationships between two busy people are always something to be concerned about. It's stressful to pull it off," Becky Whetstone, founder of Marriage Crisis Manager, told Women.
Dua Lipa was first spotted with Callum Turner one month after a breakup
Dua Lipa didn't wait long after her breakup with Romain Gavras to start seeing Callum Turner. Their split hit the headlines in December 2023 and it was only a month later, in early 2024, when they sparked up a celebrity romance. Lipa and Turner were first seen together at a "Masters of the Air" premiere party, which she seemingly attended as his date. The "Levitating" hitmaker didn't go Instagram official with her man until May 2024, but they were spotted packing on the PDA multiple times in between.
There's no specific time someone should wait before after a breakup, but moving too quickly can cause serious problems. Someone not properly healed from a past romance can't give their best to their new partner. That's why licensed professional counselor Kisha Walwyn-Duquesnay told NBC News, "There are some schools of thought out there that say you should be single twice as long as you were in a relationship. Or at least the same amount of time." For Lipa, that would have meant 10 months or more of singledom. "But there really is no magic number. You should take as much time as you need to heal," Walwyn-Duquesnay added.
They haven't publicly confirmed their engagement
As Dua Lipa hasn't shied away from showing off Callum Turner on social media, it's a little odd they haven't confirmed their reported engagement publicly. A source confirmed to The Sun in January 2025 that the actor popped the question on New Year's Eve, sharing, "Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier." Two months later, the singer shared an Instagram selfie and seemingly wore a massive rock on "that" finger, but didn't officially confirm she had a fiancé.
Though it makes sense for couples, and celebrities in particular, to keep big news to themselves for a little while, the potential red flag here is that Lipa was much more forthcoming about her relationships with her exes. She famously dated Anwar Hadid (brother to Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid) and didn't shy away from giving updates to the world. In a since-deleted 2021 Instagram post for Anwar's birthday, she gushed (via People), "You make my world so much better!! I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you."
It's not clear why Lipa and Turner haven't made an official announcement at the time of writing if they are betrothed. However, if Lipa feels she can't share the happy news with the world because Turner prefers privacy, that may be an issue.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have vastly different star power and net worth
Dua Lipa is a household name worldwide and, although Callum Turner has starred in movies and TV shows like the "Fantastic Beasts" series and "Masters of The Air," his star is still on the rise. That also contributed to the two having vastly different net worth. Celebrity Net Worth claimed Lipa is worth $35 million, while Turner has amassed closer to $5 million.
Though couples having differing incomes is nothing new, how Lipa and Turner choose to live regarding finances could make or break their relationship. "While couples having disparate incomes is not always a problem, in some couples it turns into a power struggle dynamic," celebrity relationship expert Nicole Moore explained to Women. Because Lipa's net worth is around seven times more than Turner's, how she spends her money could make him feel inadequate or guilty if she funds a lot of their lifestyle. To avoid a problem, it's imperative the couple discuss their expectations with money before they tie the knot. After all, a 2014 University of Denver study found financial issues were one of the top five reasons couples file for divorce.