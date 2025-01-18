The Sweetest Celebrity Romances That Sparked In 2024

2024 was filled with new celebrity romances, and for a little while, it seemed like Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan had the sweetest love story of them all. The pop star and the "Saltburn" actor were first linked in December 2023, and their unlikely romance appeared to be heating up when they were spotted on a handful of dates early on in the new year. Then, in March, Keoghan proved he was willing to go above and beyond for Carpenter by traveling to Singapore to cheer her on as the "Espresso" hitmaker performed as an opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Although the celebrity couple steered clear of any PDA throughout their relationship, they couldn't help but share a sweet hug as Carpenter got off the stage. By June, they had evidently grown more comfortable sharing their love with the world because Keoghan starred in his partner's "Please, Please, Please" music video.

The former Disney star couldn't help but gush about her beau in her August chat with Variety, proclaiming, "I don't want to sound biased, but I think he's one of the best actors of this generation." The Irish actor appeared to be equally smitten with Carpenter during a November appearance on "The Louis Theroux Podcast," as he acknowledged simply, "I'm incredibly blessed." Keoghan continued, "[She's] such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented. Pretty special." However, just a month later, an insider informed People that the seemingly loved-up couple was taking some time apart. While many fans found themselves losing hope in love after Carpenter and Keoghan's eventual split — especially given the swirling rumors about infidelity on his part — fortunately there were still plenty of other celebrity romances that may just reignite their belief.

