The Sweetest Celebrity Romances That Sparked In 2024
2024 was filled with new celebrity romances, and for a little while, it seemed like Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan had the sweetest love story of them all. The pop star and the "Saltburn" actor were first linked in December 2023, and their unlikely romance appeared to be heating up when they were spotted on a handful of dates early on in the new year. Then, in March, Keoghan proved he was willing to go above and beyond for Carpenter by traveling to Singapore to cheer her on as the "Espresso" hitmaker performed as an opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Although the celebrity couple steered clear of any PDA throughout their relationship, they couldn't help but share a sweet hug as Carpenter got off the stage. By June, they had evidently grown more comfortable sharing their love with the world because Keoghan starred in his partner's "Please, Please, Please" music video.
The former Disney star couldn't help but gush about her beau in her August chat with Variety, proclaiming, "I don't want to sound biased, but I think he's one of the best actors of this generation." The Irish actor appeared to be equally smitten with Carpenter during a November appearance on "The Louis Theroux Podcast," as he acknowledged simply, "I'm incredibly blessed." Keoghan continued, "[She's] such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented. Pretty special." However, just a month later, an insider informed People that the seemingly loved-up couple was taking some time apart. While many fans found themselves losing hope in love after Carpenter and Keoghan's eventual split — especially given the swirling rumors about infidelity on his part — fortunately there were still plenty of other celebrity romances that may just reignite their belief.
Renée Rapp and Towa Bird fell in love out on the road
Renée Rapp and her girlfriend, Towa Bird, apparently confirmed their relationship simply by walking the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party red carpet together in March 2024. It's safe to say that the two singers started growing close when Bird acted as an opener for Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings Tour in September 2023. From the moment they got on stage together, it was obvious to everyone in the audience that it was only a matter of time before they started dating. In a February interview with Them, Bird shared that they had a tight-knit bond behind the scenes too. "We would hang out backstage, and then go and do our sets, and then come back and hang out together again," the singer-songwriter confirmed. "She really cares about her craft and really cares about her audience and puts in the hours and the work." In fact, Rapp's work ethic only inspired her to work harder.
Additionally, the "Drain Me!" hitmaker also adored her partner's well-balanced personality. Likewise, when Nylon inquired of Bird's feelings about the "Pretty Girls" songstress during their August interview with her, she openly bragged, "I'm obsessed with her." Once again, Bird fondly recalled how they had a blast while out on the road together because they would constantly hit up parties. While she could empathize with the public's interest in their romance, the singer ultimately wanted to keep things private. Despite everything, the happy couple couldn't help but share a kiss after performing onstage at the All Things Go music festival in September.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were the power couple everyone wanted
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sparked dating rumors in January 2024 in the most adorable fashion when TMZ posted a clip of them slow dancing at a party for the actor's new show "Masters of Air." Shortly afterward, an insider told Page Six that although Lipa and Turner's relationship had begun not too long beforehand, they had completely fallen for each other. And the romance rumors were all but confirmed a few weeks later when Turner and Lipa packed on the PDA while out on a date. In the following months, the A-list couple continued to make low-key public appearances and traveled all around the globe.
Then, in May 2024, Turner made his first appearance on the "Houdini" hitmaker's Instagram via a sweet photo of them walking with their arms around each other. And by July, Lipa was happy to share even more snippets of their happy relationship in her regular Instagram round-ups. Although the fan-favorite couple never publicly addressed their romance throughout the year, they appeared to be thriving as months went on.
In December, Lipa sent the Internet spiraling by subtly sharing a photo of her sporting a massive diamond ring on her left hand. Shortly afterward, a confidant confirmed the happy relationship news to The Sun, noting, "They are engaged and couldn't be happier." They continued, "Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It's been an amazing Christmas for them."
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams quietly struck up a romantic connection
We first learned of Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams' relationship in June 2024 after TMZ shared photos of them enjoying a low-key coffee date in London. Although the rumored couple was spotted out and about together several times in the next two months, we only received proper confirmation of their relationship through a People insider in August. Unfortunately, the source remained as tight-lipped as the "I Love You, I'm Sorry" songstress and Mescal himself, only divulging, "They've been hooking up and it's still early stages." Nevertheless, things appeared to be getting serious by October because the "Normal People" star cheered his partner on from the sidelines when she took the stage at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Abrams similarly supported Mescal the following month by attending the "Gladiator II" premiere in Los Angeles.
In fact, they all but announced their romance by snapping a happy photo together at the glitzy event. However, when GQ asked the Irish actor about his love life in October, Mescal made it abundantly clear that he had strict boundaries about discussing his private life with the press, asserting, "How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it's not public-obligated information." The following month, an insider confirmed to People what fans had suspected all along: "Gracie and Paul are the real deal. They're at the top of their game and always in communication." The confidant also shared that the celebrity couple looked forward to catching some downtime during a planned holiday in 2025.
Sophia Bush found a new beginning with Ashlyn Harris
Rumors of Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris' romance started brewing in October 2023 when an insider dished to People that the pair's years-long friendship had turned romantic and they had been on their first date a short while back. Meanwhile, Page Six sources revealed that Bush and Harris' platonic connection evolved after they reconnected at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in June. At the time the "One Tree Hill" alum was fresh off her divorce from Grant Hughes, and Harris was in the same boat since her marriage to Ali Krieger had only ended a month prior. And things only seemed more plausible after Harris and Bush attended Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party in March 2024.
The following month, the "John Tucker Must Die" star came out as queer in a headline-grabbing Glamour op-ed, confirming her relationship with the former soccer player in the process. "It took me confronting a lot of things, what felt like countless sessions of therapy, and some prodding from loved ones, but eventually I asked Ashlyn to have a non-friend-group hang to talk about it," Bush wrote. "And that meal was four and a half hours long and truly one of the most surreal experiences of my life thus far." During a July episode of her "Work In Progress" podcast, the actor disclosed that their first date was filled with loads of laughter because they were both in disbelief at the idea of their romantic connection.
Bella Hadid isn't horsing around when it comes to Adan Banuelos
In October 2023, TMZ released a video of supermodel Bella Hadid and equestrian Adan Banuelos wandering around Texas while holding hands and even sharing a few kisses along the way. Hadid subtly confirmed their romance in January 2024 by posting a picture on Instagram of them smiling and holding hands with their faces mostly out of the frame. However, the supermodel was far more open the following month when she took to Instagram Stories to brand him her Valentine. Shortly afterward, an Entertainment Tonight insider offered some insight into the unlikely relationship, gushing, "Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy." They added, "The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things."
Given all this, it's unsurprising that the rodeo star referred to his partner as "the love of my life" in a September W Magazine interview. Banuelos also fondly reminisced about how their paths had initially crossed at a horse show, and he had fought against his nerves to introduce himself to Hadid. Suffice it to say that both of them couldn't be happier that he took the chance. By March 2024, the supermodel had already bought a home in Texas to be closer to her beau, per TMZ. In the same month, Hadid was spotted wholeheartedly cheering Banuelos on at The American Performance Horseman. And, in December, the gorgeous couple took the Internet by storm with their cameo in "Yellowstone."