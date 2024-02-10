Inside Dua Lipa's Relationship With Callum Turner

"Break My Heart" singer and co-writer Dua Lipa has anything but a broken heart with her beau, Callum Turner. The couple was first speculated to be an item in January 2024 by TMZ, when paparazzi caught video of Lipa and an unknown man believed to be Turner dancing at the "Masters of the Air" premiere after-party. Turner is one of the stars of the show. Shortly after that, an anonymous insider told Page Six that Lipa and Turner were an item, and although the relationship was fresh, "they're mad about each other." The source added, "She was at the premiere to support him."

Following that news, the new couple have been spotted out and about. In a few instances, they were seen sharing PDA in the form of hugs and kisses. Although neither of them have publicly confirmed their rumored relationship, Turner returned the favor and attended the after-party of one of Lipa's own special events.