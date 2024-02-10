Inside Dua Lipa's Relationship With Callum Turner
"Break My Heart" singer and co-writer Dua Lipa has anything but a broken heart with her beau, Callum Turner. The couple was first speculated to be an item in January 2024 by TMZ, when paparazzi caught video of Lipa and an unknown man believed to be Turner dancing at the "Masters of the Air" premiere after-party. Turner is one of the stars of the show. Shortly after that, an anonymous insider told Page Six that Lipa and Turner were an item, and although the relationship was fresh, "they're mad about each other." The source added, "She was at the premiere to support him."
Following that news, the new couple have been spotted out and about. In a few instances, they were seen sharing PDA in the form of hugs and kisses. Although neither of them have publicly confirmed their rumored relationship, Turner returned the favor and attended the after-party of one of Lipa's own special events.
Turner attended a Grammys after-party with Lipa
At the 2024 Grammys, Dua Lipa performed a mashup of songs as the show's opener. "Dance the Night," Lipa's song for the "Barbie" soundtrack, was up for two awards. A few days prior to the big event, Callum Turner and his "Masters of the Air" co-star Austin Butler were interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, and Turner was asked if he'd be attending the Grammys. "No, I'm not a musician," he said with a laugh. The interviewer quipped, "Well, you've been dancing the night away with a certain Grammy Award winner, so ... " Turner played it cool and replied, "Oh, yeah. I don't know about that."
Lipa brought her father to the Grammys ceremony instead. Even though Turner wouldn't discuss his relationship with Lipa and they didn't make a red carpet debut at the awards show, Turner was her plus-one at a Grammys after-party.
Lipa and Turner's rumored relationship is a sweet one, but it is far from the first high-profile relationship either star has had.
Both Lipa and Turner have dated other famous faces
Callum Turner's dating life before Dua Lipa included actor Vanessa Kirby, who starred in two seasons of "The Crown." Prior to Turner, Dua Lipa's dating history included some other big names. One of her previous beaus was another singer, Paul Klein of the band LANY. She also dated Isaac Carew, a celebrity chef, sporadically between 2013 and 2019.
From 2019 to 2021, Lipa and Anwar Hadid were linked — and you may recognize the name since he's the brother of famous models Bella and Gigi Hadid. In 2022, Lipa reportedly dated Jack Harlow after he got her permission to release a song called "Dua Lipa."
In 2023, Lipa had a much older boyfriend, director Romain Gavras. However, Lipa was single by December 2023, according to her Rolling Stone interview published in January 2024. Lipa said, "Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing. It's either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person." It's great to see that Turner is someone Lipa trusts!