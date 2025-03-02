Fun Facts About Kamala Harris That You Never Knew About

Despite Kamala Harris' demanding career, she still finds time to prioritize herself. "I work out every morning, regardless of how much sleep I've had," the former prosecutor told Barack Obama during a 2020 video call shared on X, formerly Twitter. What's even more surprising is the way Harris works out. While many famous figures may train in a private gym, her regimen closely resembles that of many Americans. In 2021, an X user filmed a video of her running up and down the Lincoln Memorial Steps.

However, running stairs isn't her go-to workout. As she told The Cut in 2018, she typically starts her day either on the elliptical or at SoulCycle. "Sometimes I swim if it's not going to create an issue with my hair," Harris added.

Fortunately for Harris, husband Doug Emhoff, who also has been photographed running stairs and was at a SoulCycle class the day news broke that Joe Biden had dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, also follows suit. He told Men's Health in 2020 that Harris' fitness routine has positively influenced him. "Every morning Kamala Harris works out, by hook or by crook. And it's not like I can sit around and eat a bowl of cereal while she works out. It got me into the same groove she's in," he said, adding, "I'm in way better shape now than I was 10 years ago."

