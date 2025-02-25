Weird Things We Can't Ignore About Mark Zuckerberg's Marriage

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan met at Harvard. Zuckerberg went on to start Facebook, and Chan graduated medical school and became a pediatrician. After nearly 10 years of dating, they got married in a surprise outdoor ceremony in 2012. At the time of writing, they have since welcomed three daughters and started a philanthropic organization together. While the longtime couple has stuck together through thick and thin, their love story can be a little bit out there sometimes.

From being accused of colonizing an island to finding love at full bladders, Zuckerberg and Chan's relationship timeline is littered with strange details. For starters, there's the family dog, Beast. "The dog is [Mark's] second priority after Facebook," Chan jokingly told Today in 2014. She revealed that her husband spent at least 30 minutes every day talking to Beast. "He's so smart. We've been told that he's quite gifted."

While the couple's love for Beast is evident, they seem to have gone through a spiritual awakening journey with their first kid, Maxima. "For a few months during the pregnancy we just had a lot of time to think about the world that she was going to grow up in and there are all these dreams that we had long-term," Mark told People en Español. However, her birth was accompanied by, of all things, business plans in the delivery room. Read on to learn even more about some of the weird aspects of Mark Zuckerberg's marriage that we just can't ignore.

