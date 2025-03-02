Where Collin Gosselin Stands With His Many Siblings Today

Collin Gosselin, the tragic child star from "Jon and Kate Plus 8," admitted he has been estranged from six of seven of his siblings since 2018 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August 2024. It all started when Collin moved in with his dad, Jon Gosselin, after a lengthy stint in a psychiatric facility that was arranged by his mother, Kate Gosselin. It was obvious Collin and Kate's relationship remains very troubled, and he seems to believe that she's behind the estrangement between himself and the other children.

Advertisement

This wasn't the first time Collin spoke out about his strained relationship with his mother. In a July 2023 episode of ViceTV's "Dark Side of the 2000s," Collin opened up about his childhood and often not wanting to be part of filming the family's hit reality show. When Collin didn't cooperate with producers, Kate would separate him from the rest of his siblings. Hannah, his sister, revealed in the episode that "[Collin] would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat different at different times than us."

Collin also discussed his time being institutionalized, shared his experience of being abused by his mother, and his estrangement from the rest of his siblings. Fans sympathized with Collin, but were left wondering why the siblings had not talked in years. There have been a lot of theories on why the sibling estrangement might have occurred, and a lot of them point to Kate.

Advertisement