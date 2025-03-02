Strange Things About Jana Kramer & Allan Russell's Marriage We Can't Ignore

While Jana Kramer and Allan Russell appear happy together, there's something weird about certain comments he's made about her career. During a discussion on Kramer's podcast about intimate scenes in film and television, Russell made it clear that "there's not part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever, for a man to be that close to you like that" (via Life & Style). He even joked about calling producers to have such scenes removed from scripts.

While some might view this as protective or traditional — she did call him "old-school" after all — another interpretation may be to call this wrongheaded and misguided. Kramer tried her best to explain to Russell that such scenes are purely professional, but Russell stood firm in his position.

The truth is that acting is Kramer's job, and that can include ostensibly steamy scenes. Kissing your co-star is not the same as kissing your spouse. It's a really strange thing for Russell to say, and one that potentially may do more harm than good for other professional actors in relationships trying to dissuade jealous partners. It's a major item on the ever-growing list of odd things we just can't overlook with these two.

