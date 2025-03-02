Everything Kylie Kelce Has Said About Her Rumored Drama With Taylor Swift

On a February 2025 episode of the popular podcast show "Call Her Daddy," Kylie Kelce finally addressed the negative speculation about her and Taylor Swift. In the immediate months after Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship became public, rumors began swirling about why the two women were never seen together and seemingly did not hang out. They apparently did not meet until the January 2024 playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

With the Philadelphia Eagles, which Jason Kelce played for at the time, eliminated from the season, he, along with Kylie, showed up to support Travis. It was also the first time Swift met Jason, and much was made about the build-up to the day. By all accounts, the meeting went smoothly between all parties, but observers still speculated about why it took so long for them to meet. On the "Call Her Daddy" episode, Kelce reminded viewers that she didn't meet Travis until a year into her relationship with Jason.

The mother of three (soon to be four) also pointed out that simple logistics played a significant part, cheekily pointing out that Swift was a bit busy during that time (presumably referring to Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour). And while she and Jason weren't immediately informed when Swift and Travis began dating, Kylie stressed that they were told before the couple hard launched their relationship with Swift attending her first Chiefs game in September 2023.

