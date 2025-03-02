Everything Kylie Kelce Has Said About Her Rumored Drama With Taylor Swift
On a February 2025 episode of the popular podcast show "Call Her Daddy," Kylie Kelce finally addressed the negative speculation about her and Taylor Swift. In the immediate months after Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship became public, rumors began swirling about why the two women were never seen together and seemingly did not hang out. They apparently did not meet until the January 2024 playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.
With the Philadelphia Eagles, which Jason Kelce played for at the time, eliminated from the season, he, along with Kylie, showed up to support Travis. It was also the first time Swift met Jason, and much was made about the build-up to the day. By all accounts, the meeting went smoothly between all parties, but observers still speculated about why it took so long for them to meet. On the "Call Her Daddy" episode, Kelce reminded viewers that she didn't meet Travis until a year into her relationship with Jason.
The mother of three (soon to be four) also pointed out that simple logistics played a significant part, cheekily pointing out that Swift was a bit busy during that time (presumably referring to Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour). And while she and Jason weren't immediately informed when Swift and Travis began dating, Kylie stressed that they were told before the couple hard launched their relationship with Swift attending her first Chiefs game in September 2023.
Kylie explains her comment about not eating Swift's home-cooked meal
Despite clarifying that things were all good between her and Swift, Kylie Kelce explained one of her comments regarding the pop superstar. During the episode, Kelce shared a story about a double date with her husband Jason, Swift, and Travis. The intimate date included a home-cooked meal prepared by Swift. However, Kelce, who was already in the early stages of her fourth pregnancy, shared that there was little she could stomach at the time, so she didn't eat the meal.
After the episode aired, media publications ran with headlines suggesting that the podcaster refused to eat Swift's meal. Kylie addressed the controversy on an episode of her podcast show "Not Gonna Lie," reiterating that at the time, she was unable to stomach a lot, noting, "the child in my womb overwhelmed me with hormones that suggested that if I consume anything other than crackers, that it might be seen again — if you catch my drift."
Kelce criticized the media for wanting to pit women against each other and stressed once again that things are fine between her and Swift, noting that she loves how happy the latter makes Travis. Kylie and Swift have been seen hanging out together since their initial meeting, including having dinner in New Orleans before the 2025 Super Bowl. Kylie and Jason, along with their children, also joined Swift's other famous friends for a weekend vacation at the pop superstar's Rhode Island home.