The Biggest Rumors Surrounding Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship

Dating Travis Kelce has marked a new era for Taylor Swift — one where she is not shy about public displays of affection! Swift and Kelce aren't hiding their love and can often be seen holding hands and kissing. Swift has a reputation of keeping her love private, such as with her hush-hush romance with ex Joe Alwyn, but it's obvious that she is so head over heels for her boyfriend. Her fans are convinced Kelce is "The One" Swift has been waiting for. So much so, that many fans think that a wedding could be on the horizon.

Per People, ESPN's Troy Aikman fueled the rumors by using "Mrs." when talking about Swift. The next day, Aikman said on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, "Someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged." But People put the rumors to rest by confirming that there is no engagement at the moment. It was just wishful thinking and there are no plans of marriage as of writing.

Although it seems like a proposal may not be too far off as sources close to the couple revealed that Swift and Kelce have discussed a future together. "Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes," a source told Us Weekly. "They're on the same page." The source added, "Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future. Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special." Only time will tell if this super couple will tie the knot!

