What Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe's Coparenting Relationship Is Like Today

Divorced couples' abilities to co-parent their children is a quality determined on a situational basis. While some couples split amicably, or are at least able to set aside their differences for the sake of their kids, others are simply too incompatible to work together as parents. Though they've been divorced for many years, it seems "You're Cordially Invited" star Reese Witherspoon and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actor Ryan Phillippe successfully put their heads together to raise their kids.

Despite their marriage's failure, their relationship after their divorce allowed them to cooperate for their daughter and son. An insider told Us Weekly that Witherspoon and Phillippe's co-parenting relationship has "never been better." The two even banded together to celebrate their son Deacon Phillippe's 18th birthday on October 23, 2021. The three were all smiles in a photo Ryan posted on Instagram, and his sweet message conveyed that their son's standup personality was a product of both parents working together. "Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son," Ryan wrote. "You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I'd say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)."

Though they didn't appear in any photos together, Ryan showed in another Instagram post on April 15, 2023, that he and Witherspoon were, again, cordial enough to support their son in the same room during a release party for Deacon's album, "A New Earth." "Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, "A New Earth" by @deaconphillippe !!" Ryan wrote.